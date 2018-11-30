  Piano Week Liverpool

Last Live in 2018

cp-26

Tea Street Band Live

Telfords Warehouse, Chester, 30 November 2018

p-37

Band Members

Dominic Allen (drums)
Nicholas Otaegui (bass)
Lee Smith  (guitar, vocals)
Timo Tierney (guitar, vocals)

Chester has never been the best of live pop/rock cities but that is now changing with both established and newer venues beginning to attract class acts from far and wide. Telfords Warehouse has for a long time been the city’s best and most consistent live venue with tonight’s show ending what has been a great year of live shows. The Tea Street Band from Liverpool seem to have arrived with many of their local fans and even before the band take to the stage some are already dancing!

p-27

The night’s show is part of the band’s Frequency Tour which promotes their most recent and highly praised album (which made our Best of 2018 list). Just before the band slide onto the stage fans desert the bar to fill the separated performance area. And it’s not long before the music and dancing begins in earnest. Synth-infused dance beats coexist with indie guitar pop to form a distinctive sound with melody and tightness of performance dominating the show. Smith’s vocal are pitch perfect while Allen’s drums form a rock solid musical foundation. This was a great show from a team of experienced and skilled players.

Biography

Recent shows have been ticket only and have caused twitter storms and sweaty dancefloors. The last few years has seen the band touring with Inspiral Carpets, Jimi Goodwin (Doves) and playing shows with The Charlatans. They have also played the main stage at a host of British Festivals including V fest, Leeds & Reading, latitude, Wickerman, Festival Number 6, Kendal Calling, Sundance Film Festival Utah, after the release of their debut self-titled album in 2014 on Liverpools, Baltic Records.

Their highly anticipated Second album has just been finished in liverpool’s Parr Street Studios due for release on Modern Sky UK in Summer 2018.

The band are Timo Tierney, Nick Otaegui, Lee Smith and Dom Allen. Together they have toured the world this year. Their shows in New York, Sydney, Melbourne, Seoul and across Europe have seen them build a fanbase across the globe. Having extensively toured the UK, building fans along the way from Janice Long on Radio 2 to John Kennedy of XFM. They have picked up plays along the way from Dave Monks, Jo Good, Clint Boon and Rob Da Bank. The Tea Street Band cross over genres and have the spirit of the dancefloor, with their songs are becoming anthems across the UK.

p-19

“The band make people feel good and forget about the stresses of everyday life, there’s an edge of melancholy in their “euphoric” sound.”

Emily Brinnand , The Guardian

“Think of The Charlatans meeting The Chemical Brothers and lap up the finest cuppa that clubbers can come across”

John Earls, Daily Star

https://twitter.com/TeaStreetBand
http://www.youtube.com/user/TheTeaStreetBandUk
http://soundcloud.com/the-tea-street-band
http://theteastreetband.tumblr.com/

