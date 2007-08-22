JOE SATRIANI’S G3 2018 UK TOUR STARTS TUESDAY 24 APRIL AT SOUTHEND’S CLIFFS PAVILION WITH JOHN PETRUCCI (DREAM THEATER) & ULI JON ROTH (FORMERLY OF SCORPIONS)



TICKETS via www.satriani.com/road. Limited Ultimate and VIP Meet & Greet Packages available

World-renowned guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani’s G3 2018 UK Tour with Dream Theater’s John Petrucci and the former Scorpions guitarist Uli Jon Roth will kick off in the UK at the Southend Cliffs Pavilion on Tuesday 24th April and will continue on to London, Bristol, Manchester, Portsmouth and Birmingham.

Each of the three maestro guitarists will perform their own set, followed by a massive jam at the end of the show. Fans will have the chance to meet Joe, John and Uli when purchasing one of the VIP Meet & Greet Packages available at all shows.

The European leg of the G3 2018 Tour includes shows in Russia, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, The Netherlands, Belgium, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Switzerland and more.

“I could say that I’m surprised at the durability of G3 and how much it’s grown, but in a way I’m not,” Satriani says with a laugh, “I think part of its charm and its mojo is in the chemistry of having three top guitarists share what they do on stage. It’s fun, it’s unpredictable, it’s wild,  it’s everything you could want in a show.”

Joe Satriani released his 16th solo album, WHAT HAPPENS NEXT, in January 2018 via Sony/Legacy Recordings.

G3 2018 APRIL TOUR JOE SATRIANI, JOHN PETRUCCI & ULI JON ROTH

Apr 15 Lyon, FR L’Amphithéâtre de la Cité des Congrès

Apr 16 Paris, FR La Seine Musicale

Apr 17 Bordeaux, FR Metropole Arena

Apr 18 Toulouse, FR Zenith

Apr 19 Nantes, FR Zenith

Apr 21 Antwerp, BE Stadsschouwburg

Apr 23 Lille, FR Zenith

UK

April 24 Southend Cliffs Pavilion

April 25 London Eventim Apollo

April 26 Bristol Colston Hall

April 27 Manchester Apollo

April 29 Portsmouth Guildhall

April 30 Birmingham Symphony Hall

Since its debut in 1996, Satriani’s G3 tour has featured the world’s greatest guitarists (everyone from Steve Vai and Eric Johnson to Steve Lukather and Robert Fripp) and has become a consistent concert hall sell-out attraction in the U.S., South America, Europe, Australia and Japan.

Satriani’s new, instrumentally electrifying album features a power trio of legendary status; Satriani on guitar and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee bassist Glenn Hughes (Deep Purple/Black Country Communion) and drummer Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), the latter reuniting with Satriani for the first time since their work in the supergroup Chickenfoot. Satriani is once again joined by producer/engineer/mixer Mike Fraser, his frequent collaborator over the last 20 years, on What Happens Next. Fraser is well-known for recording/mixing every AC/DC album since 1990’s The Razors Edge along with his classic works with Satriani going back to the release of Crystal Planet in 1998.

The new tracks vibrate the soul with an energy rarely found these days. From the dynamic opening track, Energy, to the majestic crunch of Thunder High on the Mountain, and the easy, sensual chords of Smooth Soul. This unparalleled rock-rhythm section gives What Happens Next a depth of groove that sets it apart from Satriani’s previous work.

In addition to this new album and exciting tour news, a new documentary “Beyond the Supernova” shot by SATRIANI’s filmmaker son, ZZ, made its debut at the Mill Valley Film Festival, in California, this October. The tour documentary chronicles Joe, along with his band and crew, on their last “Shockwave Supernova” tour throughout Europe and Asia. Satriani’s Strange Beautiful Music: A Musical Memoir first released in May 2014 will now be available in paperback. Pre-orders are available now with the official release on November 7, 2017. The paperback version includes a new chapter focusing on Satriani’s last album, Shockwave Supernova.

For two decades, the guitar virtuoso has travelled the world, playing to sold-out crowds as both a headliner and as founder of the all-star “G3” guitar extravaganza. Satriani’s studio and live recordings have sold more than 10 million copies worldwide to date and of his many solo albums, two have gone platinum and four others went gold, with 15 Grammy nominations between them. His side project, Chickenfoot, featuring former Van Halen front man Sammy Hagar, former bassist Michael Anthony, and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith saw their debut album certified gold and their second studio album debuted at #9.

