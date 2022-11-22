  HAIM UK Tour & LP

Joanne Shaw Taylor Live 2022

j-213

Joanne Shaw-Taylor Winter Tour 2022

Award-winning blues rock guitarist and singer-songwriter Joanne Shaw Taylor is pleased to announce a 14-date UK tour in November and December 2022. Planet Rock will start a 48-hour ticket pre-sale at 10am on Wednesday August 3rd at www.planetrocktickets.co.uk

j-67

The tour starts at Cardiff, Tramshed on November 22, followed by dates at Exeter Corn Exchange (Nov 23), Reading Hexagon (Nov 25), Hastings, White Rock Theatre (Nov 26), The Apex, Bury St Edmunds (Nov 28), Birmingham Town Hall (Nov 30), Newcastle, Tyne Theatre & Opera House (Dec 1), Edinburgh, The Queen’s Hall (Dec 2), Sheffield City Hall (Dec 4), Milton Keynes, The Stables (Dec 5), Portsmouth Guildhall (Dec 7), Stroud, The Subscription Rooms (Dec 9), Ipswich, Corn Exchange (Dec 10), and High Wycombe, Old Town Hall (Dec 11)

Watch Joanne performing ‘Summertime’ (Live) with Joe Bonamassa here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nVdnzD1wCAY

Joanne will perform songs from her latest critically acclaimed album THE BLUES ALBUM which topped Billboard Magazine’s Official Blues Album Chart. The album was also voted #1 Most Played Blues Album of 2021 by the Independent Blues Broadcaster’s Association. Joanne will also dig deep into her rich back catalogue where she will hand-pick songs from her albums RECKLESS HEART, WILD,THE DIRTY TRUTH, ALMOST ALWAYS NEVER, DIAMONDS IN THE DIRT, and WHITE SUGAR.

j-118

Over the past two decades, Joanne has proven herself as a prolific songwriter, releasing seven acclaimed albums under her belt, each increasingly more successful with her 2019 album RECKLESS HEART breaking into the UK Top 20 Album Chart and cementing herself as one of the most important guitar exports in British blues-rock.

In 2021, Joanne recorded her seventh studio album THE BLUES ALBUM, produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith at Oceanway Recording Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. The album was released on Bonamassa’s independent record label KTBA Records on September 24, 2021. The album topped the Billboard Official Blues Chart. The album received across-the-board rave reviews worldwide.

j-91

The album features Joanne’s personalised covers of 11 rare blues classics immortalised by Albert King, Peter Green, Little Richard, Magic Sam, Aretha Franklin, Little Milton, and many more.

“I’d known from the beginning of my recording career that one day I wanted to record an album of blues covers, I just wasn’t sure when the right time to do that would be,” says Joanne. “I’ve always found it far easier to write my own material than come up with creative ways to make other artists’ material my own.”

j-121

When the pandemic put the brakes on from musicians from touring during 2020 and 2021, Joanne thought it was the right time to head into the studio to record THE BLUES ALBUM.

“We wanted to make a tough vocal centric straight blues record that showcased Joanne’s amazing talent but in a slightly different light,” explains Bonamassa. “Josh and I tested Joanne’s limits and pushed boundaries.”

On June 10, 2022, Joanne released the live album and concert film BLUES FROM THE HEART LIVE. Filmed and recorded at The Franklin Theatre in Franklin, Tennessee, the special concert film, and album includes sixteen tracks and features incredible guest performances from Mike Farris, and Joe Bonamassa, plus a special guest performance from Kenny Wayne Shepherd. The album topped Billboard Magazine’s Official Blues Chart.

“British blues rock phenom Joanne Shaw Taylor stands amongst
the greatest female performers of modern day.” - Blues Rock Review

“The Blues Album strikes a perfect balance and delivers the
best listening experience of JST’s career.” - Rock and Blues Muse

“With searing leads and powerful vocals, Joanne Shaw Taylor is
one of the most respected names in modern blues guitar.” - Guitar.com

“No one plays or sings the blues quite like Joanne Shaw Taylor, the
Midlands born phenomenon seemingly destined to write her name in mile
high letters in the books of music history.” - Metal Planet Music

j-119

JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR NOVEMBER - DECEMBER UK TOUR 2022

PLANET ROCK 48-HOUR TICKET PRE-SALE
STARTS 10AM WEDNESDAY AUGUST 3, 2022
VIA www.planetrocktickets.co.uk

TICKETS ON GENERAL SALE
FRIDAY AUGUST 5 via
www.joanneshawtaylor.com
www.seetickets.com
www.gigantic.com

Cardiff, Tramshed
Tuesday 22 November 2022

Exeter, Corn Exchange
Wednesday 23 November 2022

Reading, Hexagon
Friday 25 November 2022

Hastings, White Rock Theatre
Saturday 26 November 2022

Bury St Edmunds, The Apex
Monday 28 November 2022

Birmingham, Town Hall
Wednesday 30 November 2022

Newcastle, Tyne Theatre & Opera House
Thursday 1 December 2022

Edinburgh, The Queen’s Hall
Friday 2 December 2022

Sheffield, City Hall
Sunday 4 December 2022

Milton Keynes, The Stables
Monday 5 December 2022

Portsmouth, Guildhall
Wednesday 7 December 2022

Stroud, The Subscription Rooms
Friday 9 December 2022

Ipswich, Corn Exchange
Saturday 10 December 2022

High Wycombe, Old Town Hall
Sunday 11 December 2022

j-101


