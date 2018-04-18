Gorilla Manchester, 18 April 2018.

Idles Band Members

Joe Talbot (vocal)

Adam Devonshire (bass)

Mark Bowen (lead guitar)

Lee Kierman (rhythm guitar)

Jon Beavis (drums)

“We are an angry band. I think for all of us, we’ve always been drawn to passionate people which includes each other and more importantly, our ‘idols’. As the singer [Joe Talbot], my passion comes through anger and I think it will for some time until I feel this cathartic process change course and I’ve exorcised my demons. We do have a lot to say and I think that shows because we love each other and respect each other’s opinions, and that must translate through our music. Lyrically, I draw mostly on fear and anger – about politics, family and friends. We want our music to evoke passion, but we can’t force meaning. As long as people know we give a shit, that’s a start.”

Being forced to leave a gig due to fear about one’s safety is rare, but it happened tonight. It all started with the support band’s performance. Lice proved to be a band with bite with a punk/heavy rock character that infected a few older fans in the audience behind me to reveal their drunken, selfish and rather stupid side. As a result I spent more time avoiding the heavy, barging weight of grown men who should have known better. Myself and others at the stage barrier (why there was no protective pit was beyond me) were being dangerously squeezed up tight to it while ’security’ personnel looked on wondering what to do next. It was dreadful, very uncomfortable and downright dangerous.

Setlist

Stammering Bylo

Voyeur Pictures

Pervert Endeavours

Ted’s Dead

Love Your Island

Human Parasite

Little John Sayings

Gentleman’s Magazine

In A Previous Life

Saccharine

I’d hoped that Lice fans would go home and leave the rest of us to enjoy the Idles concert. But it was a forlorn hope. No sooner had Idles started their set hen the six or seven drunken idiots behind me starting their moshing again blissfully unaware of the discomfort we were suffering. I looked over to the security person and signalled that there was a problem but he stood frozen (and probably scared). In the meantime individuals from this mindless group had started to mount the stage unhindered - an absolute no-no at any other venue with serious security in place. The whole thing was a sick joke and all so unavoidable.

The band played a blinder with Talbot and Bowen providing one of the most animated performances I can remember. Song-wise ‘Heel/Heal’ started proceedings and quickly revealed the band’s punk persona and gargantuan rhythmic underbelly. There’s doubtless something earthy, real and topical about this band in addition to it exhibiting a tangible, raw anger about the way things are going in the UK in the here and now.

Unfortunately I just had to leave as my body and camera equipment were becoming increasingly more threatened by the barging antics of those few large and drunk ‘fans’. It was the worst managed gig I have attended in over 18 years of reviewing and photographing. I just hope that it never happens again at the Gorilla, however, on the strength of this night I am not optimistic. It was also disappointing that the band did not request calm instead appeared to encourage bad behaviour.

“Our aim with live shows is to give the audience our full efforts and attention. There’s been a barrage of 90s throwback ‘slacker’ bands of late, which is great, but I feel it’s a fucking insult if I pay money to see someone and they look aloof or like they don’t give a shit. That’s why I call our music ‘Recession Soul’, it’s unpolished music full of passion for a time when the ‘Diva’ shouldn’t survive.”

Setlist

Heel/Heal

The Idles Chant

Date Night

Faith In The City

Mother

Samaritans

1490 Gotho

Divide & Conquer

I’m Scum

Bezocaine

White Privilege

Danny Nedelko

Exeter

Love Song

Well Done

Rottweiler

http://www.idlesband.com/