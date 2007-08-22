  Joe Satriani’s G3 New LP & Tour

hinds-1

Gorilla Manchester, 17 April 2018

A little while ago I received an album by Spanish female four-piece band Hinds. I could not get to grips with its juvenile pop-rock sounds but was quite prepared to view a live performance to perhaps secure a more accurate reading of the band. The Gorilla venue in Manchester was bursting with mostly young Hinds fans - both male and female - and the buzz of anticipation was plain to see and feel. An excited young female fan standing next to me had travelled many miles to see her band after having witnessed and enjoyed the band’s Glastonbury show.

hp-110

Horsey

Theo McCabe - vocals, keys
Jacob Read -  vocals, guitar
J.G. Marshall - bass guitar
George Bass - drums

hp-28

Support London four-piece band Horsey looked distinctly trad with their gold jacket uniforms but also brought something quite distinctive to the table. Their music mixes of jazz and heavy/punk rock and as a result is quite distinctive. McCabe and Read provided alternating lead vocals with Read taking the role of a very animated lead-man. Over-heavy amplification meant that hearing lyrics was problematic but thankfully melody just about survived the sonic onslaught. The guys looked good and provided a lively introduction to the night’s main attraction.

hinds-5

Hinds

Carlotta Cosials - vocals, guitar
Ana garcia Perrote - vocals, guitar
Ade Martin - backing vocals, bass guitar
Amber Grimbergan - drums

Hinds is a Spanish indie rock band from Madrid, formed in 2011, consisting of Carlotta Cosials (vocals, guitar), Ana Perrote (vocals, guitar), Ade Martin (bass, backing vocals) and Amber Grimbergen (drums). The original name of the band was Deers, but they changed it at the end of 2014 after a threat of legal action from the similarly named band The Dears. The group chose “Hinds” (female deer) as the new name of the band and officially implemented the name change on 7 January 2015. They have released two albums, one compilation LP and four singles. Their first studio album, LEAVE ME ALONE, was released on 8 January 2016, and their second studio album, I DON’T RUN, was released on 6 April 2018.

hinds-4

As soon as the band arrived the very happy atmosphere both on and off stage was palpable. At first sight the girls looked like enthusiastic college students out for a good time while acknowledging their audience with smiles and genuine gratitude. And it was this that made all that followed more than acceptable. Musically, the band rocked in an innocent, very youthful and melodic way. Take the opener from the latest album ‘The Club’ which had some decent guitar licks and voices that were unrefined and almost childlike. However, add this to the band’s absolute joy and enthusiasm and one can understand why they have garnered many younger fans, and a few friendly critics.

