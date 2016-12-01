HALO MAUD Announces London headline show at The Waiting Room on 23rd February Plus UK/EU tour dates supporting Baxter Dury

French multi-instrumentalist and Heavenly signing Halo Maud has announced her headline debut in London, playing The Waiting Room in Stoke Newington on Friday 23rd February. The show takes place during her UK/EU tour with Baxter Dury.

Full Tour Information is as Follows:

Monday 19th February - Belgrave Music Hall, Leeds*

Tuesday 20th February - Stereo, Glasgow*

Wednesday 21st February - Gorilla, Manchester*

Thursday 22nd February - Lantern, Bristol*

Friday 23rd February - The Waiting Room, London *HEADLINE SHOW*

Saturday 24th February - Route Du Rock, St Malo, France*

Sunday 25th February - Chato’do, Blois, France*

Monday 26th February - La Laiterie, Strasbourg, France*

Tuesday 27th February - Les Docks, Lausanne, Switzerland*

Thursday 1st March - Epicerie Moderne, Feyzin, France*

Friday 2nd March - Krakatoa, Bordeaux, France*

Saturday 3rd March - Atabal, Biarritz, France*

Monday 5th March - Stereolux, Nantes, France*

Tuesday 6th March - Aeronef, Lille, France*

Wednesday 7th March- La Cartonnerie, Reims, France*

Thursday 8th March - Botanique, Brussels, Belgium*

* supporting Baxter Dury

Halo Maud also recently shared the video for new single, “Baptism” - watch it below…

Halo Maud - Baptism: https://youtu.be/LUk2KJWFq7Y

About Halo Maud

Halo Maud was revealed to the public in 2015 by La Souterraine, a collective determined to uncover and promote French talent. Her high-brow pop, which she sees as a kind of lab in which she examines the passage of time, has already garnered the attention of French newspapers Libération, Le Monde and Les Inrocks magazine, and led her to perform with her band at La Route du Rock in August 2016, a highly influential and renowned festival in Britanny.

If the forest and boulders among which she grew up have left a mark on her inner world, it manifests itself first through her obsession with time, which “never passes at the right speed”, and her marked inclination for the weightless melodies that guide her writing.

Halo Maud is constantly searching, for a sound, her voice, and the meaning of just about everything. That’s probably why she refuses to choose between French and English, between song structures and epic trances, between reverb-drenched vocals and intimately close breathing. She assembles and cuts up undulating guitars, percussion, and the voices of children, the elements over which she lets her voice scale vertiginous heights.

Her lyrics are also often about searching for something, and a certain idea of solitude; whether it’s a matter of self-confidence, rites of passage, or loves that have come and gone, it’s always somewhere between waiting and running away. Because of an unfortunate tendency to want everything, she’s always attempting to be both precise and vague, to reconcile convoluted harmonies and spontaneity.

Her first EP Du pouvoir was released on March 24, 2017, on Michel Records. The 3 tracks on the EP are the product of solo experiments alongside collaborations with Maxime Le Guil (Camille, Radiohead, Soko) and, more recently, with Robin Leduc.

https://www.facebook.com/allomaud/

https://twitter.com/HALOMAUD

https://www.instagram.com/halomaud/