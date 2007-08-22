|
Download 2018 So Far…
8-10 JUNE 2018, Donington Park
65 ACTS ANNOUNCED
HEADLINERS: AVENGED SEVENFOLD / GUNS ‘N ROSES / OZZY OSBOURNE
BLACK STONE CHERRY, SHINEDOWN, THUNDER, VOLBEAT, YOU ME AT SIX, THE BRONX, MARMOZETS, JONATHAN DAVIS, THE TEMPERANCE MOVEMENT, THRICE, HATEBREED, TESSERACT,
Download Festival has added over 60 of the world’s biggest rock acts to its unparalleled bill. This includes arena fillers Shinedown, You Me At Six, Black Stone Cherry, legendary metal outfits Hatebreed, Cradle Of Filth, plus Kerrang! Radio Fresh Blood returns to host The Avalanche Stage with seminal bands such as The Bronx, Less Than Jake and Cancer Bats among many more. The three-day festival takes place 8-10 June 2018 at the spiritual home of rock in Donington Park, Leicestershire. Tickets are on sale now at www.downloadfestival.co.uk/tickets.
Alex Baker, presenter of Fresh Blood on Kerrang! Radio said:
“I am absolutely stoked to be hosting The Avalanche Stage again this year at Download. Last year the talent on display on the stage, from brand new bands through to legends of the scene that started out life on Fresh Blood, was off the chart….and yet again this year it’s going to THE place to be…Puppy, Milk Teeth, Employed To Serve and CANCER BATS (to name but a few!). I mean COME ON! BE FAIR ON THE OTHER STAGES!!”
Fresh from a world tour, Shinedown are returning to Download with massive riffs and huge anthems led by rock machine Brent Stephen Smith. Also coming to Donington are the relentless Volbeat who’ve carved their own way to massive stages across the globe through their incredible genre melding fun.
UK power metal shred lords DragonForce return to Download for a fast and absurdly entertaining show. Also added are Kentucky boys and stadium conquerors Black Stone Cherry who have seen stratospheric success blending Southern-rock and alternative metal stylings, joined by the hotly-tipped trad-rockers and one of the UK’s brightest prospectsInglorious, and Monster Truck who will provide an amped-up, modern take on good old-fashioned bluesy rock with guitar riffs and just the right amount of vintage appeal.
The hugely influential grunge pioneers L7 are back to send the crowd into meltdown, while Hatebreed have been a vital unifying force in heavy music for decades and will tear up the Main Stage with power and positivity. Greta Van Fleet are a much welcome addition to the line up, bringing with them their unapologetic throwback to the golden era of classic rock.
Boston Manor have been relentlessly touring and are ready to hit a nerve as they step up to the Main Stage along with British post hardcore quintet Marmozets who’s rep for youthful punk aggression has bagged themselves a prime spot. American post-hardcore legends Thrice will receive a hero’s welcome on the Zippo Encore Stage as they return to Donington for the first time since 2003.
