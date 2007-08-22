  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

Damien Dempsey St Patricks Day

d-53

If you love singer/songwriters and over the last 12 months feel starved and very undernourished you have to check this out!

Damien Dempsey Live St Patricks Day

For St Paddy’s this year, the Irish singer/songwriter Damien Dempsey is doing a very special online concert. Are you familiar with him? He’s the singer behind trad classics like ‘Apple of my Eye’ and ‘A Rainy Night in Soho’. On St Patrick’s Day, he’s going to be performing new versions of his traditional drinking classic, worldwide. Check out the trailer, here: https://youtu.be/Ek5Cc67Menw

d-6p

It’s Damo here, a big hello my friends. We are planning a global online show for St Patrick’s Day and you are all invited. We have got together with our friends at Stabal again who produced the December show to bring you ALL BACK TO DAMO’S. Another singsong of the century from my front room to yours.”

I have got together some of the best traditional players in Ireland for you and we will be running through some live favourites and trad songs for your enjoyment.”

Keep safe all.

Damo x

d-39

You can get your ticket now: https://cutt.ly/damien-st-patricks

https://youtu.be/MBHuppLC-4A

d-48

Back in 2009 I caught one of the best live shows I’ve had the privilege to witness. It was Damien Dempsey in Liverpool to promote his new and brilliant LP, SEIZE THE DAY. Seldom have I seen such a passionate performance which I still remember in great detail today. Well, here’s the chance to be excited, inspired and thoroughly entertained by one of Ireland’s truly great singer/songwriters. Believe me when I say, IT’S ESSENTIAL!

https://stabal.com/stabal_media/damien-dempsey-st-patricks-day-concert/

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Damien_Dempsey

https://damiendempsey.tmstor.es/

https://en-gb.facebook.com/damiendempseyofficial/

https://youtu.be/MBHuppLC-4A

https://open.spotify.com/artist/0bmF1w9eyJrY4CHyjpTQOW?si=uBxI3dZDRMG3H-0y1ukVTA&msID=265fe08c-8608-429c-978c-381c0bff07a9&nd=1

d-210


