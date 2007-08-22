  Christine and The Queens Tour

Christine and The Queens Tour

c-43

UK TOUR DATES FOR NOVEMBER

Christine and the Queens has added additional UK & EIRE shows to her November UK tour. Tickets for the new dates are on sale now; christineandthequeens.com for ticket information.

c-111

New 2018 Album CHRIS

2018 release CHRIS, the highly-anticipated sophomore album from Christine and The Queens - AKA French pop songstress Héloïse Letissier. Chris was not only written, arranged, and performed by Christine and the Queens, but also recorded in English and French. Born in Nantes, France, Letissier studied theatre before forming her solo musical group Christine and the Queens. Her work combines music, performance, art videos, drawings and photography. She adopted the name Christine and the Queens releasing her debut EP Miséricorde independently followed by another EP in 2012 called Mac Abbeywith. That same year, she was the opening act for Lykke LI, The Dø and Woodkid as well as for Lilly Wood and the Prick in 2013. Her third release was an EP titled Nuit 17 à 52 which garnered her first charting on the official French Albums Chart SNEP with the help of it’s title track.

c-27

UK TOUR DATES FOR NOVEMBER

17 November - BOURNEMOUTH - BIC
20 November - LONDON - EVENTIM APOLLO - SOLD OUT
21 November - LONDON - EVENTIM APOLLO - SOLD OUT
23 November - GLASGOW - ROYAL CONCERT HALL
24 November - EDINBURGH - USHER HALL
26 November - BIRMINGHAM - O2 ACADEMY
27 November - MANCHESTER - O2 APOLLO - SOLD OUT
28 November - MANCHESTER - O2 APOLLO

c-53

Christine and the Queens’ critically acclaimed debut album Chaleur Humaine was a tremendous success; selling 1.3 million units across the world and becoming the biggest selling debut album in the UK in 2016. Chaleur Humaine spent 10 weeks in the top 10 of the UK album chart, peaking at #2, #1 on iTunes and #1 on Amazon Music and was certified Gold in this country.

Christine and the Queens performed at the biggest festivals including a sensational set at Glastonbury and appeared on several TV shows such as Later with Jools Holland and the Graham Norton Show. She graced the cover of Time Magazine’s ‘Next Generation Leaders’ issue where she was proclaimed as of the most influential young creatives in the world. The album featured in critics’ top albums of the year across the board, from the Guardian, Sunday Times and Daily Telegraph to Q, NME and Time Out, amongst many others, as well as being named in Apple Music and  iTunes’ Best of 2016, and won Best Album at the ELLE Style Awards 2017; the album’s lead single, ‘Tilted’, was named Apple Music and iTunes Song of the Year.

c-34

christineandthequeens.com // because.tv


