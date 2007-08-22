The Pigeon Detectives, Ruts DC, Glamour Of The Kill and 60 New Acts Announced

300 bands are now announced for London’s hottest weekend of rock ’n’ roll Celebrating Camden’s Thriving Music Scene With A Stellar Line-up

Camden Rocks Festival is proud to announce a further sixty bands for the 2019 edition, including The Pigeon Detectives, scheduled to perform on Saturday. Hailing from Yorkshire, the all-English quartet has established itself amongst the country’s best Indie bands. From their platinum selling debut album “Wait For Me” to the deeper and more reflective fifth record “Broken Glances”, The Pigeon Detectives have the catalogue and the experience to deliver a show to be remembered.

Also announced are English reggae-influenced punk rockers The Ruts DC, celebrating the 40th anniversary of debut album “The Crack”; critics’ favourite metal-core four-piece Glamour Of The Kill, singer-songwriter Sean McGowan, anthemic pop-rock Londoners Luna Bay; acoustic-duo Undead Raisins (Andy & Colin from Hundred Reasons); and more.

Alongside these artists, Camden Rocks also announces fifty of the finest emerging acts in the today’s rock landscape including: fresh back from SXSW exciting new Glasgow punk rockers The Dunts, the new band from Guy McKnight (singer from Matchbox B-Line Disaster) The DSM IV and new project Novacub from members of Bloc Party, alt-metal Skarlett Riot fronted by the brilliant Chloe “Skarlett” Drinkwater; English promising punk four-piece Catch Fire; indie multi-talented newcomers Hello Operator and many more.

The new additions to the Camden Rocks Festival 2019 join an already impressive list of talent from rock, indie, alternative, folk and punk music and its myriad of hybrids – a diverse list headed up by the likes of Frank Turner, Deaf Havana, Ash, The Wonder Stuff, The Pigeon Detectives, Rat Boy, New Model Army, Wheatus, Carl Barat, Ginger Wildheart, Ruts DC, The Professionals, Angelic Upstarts, Milk Teeth, Pretty Vicious, Glamour Of The Kill, Raging Speedhorn, Random Hand, Discharge, Eliza and The Bear, The Virginmarys, Area 11, Sean McGowan, Luna Bay, Sonic Boom Six, The Last Internationale, Our Hollow Our Home, Spunge, Bang Bang Romeo, Lotus Eater, REWS, Annabel Allum, Big Boy Bloater and The Limits, Loathe, Strange Bones, Undead Raisins and many, many more.

Not only does Camden Rocks Festival showcase the very best emerging talent alongside much loved established acts, it also feeds off the thriving music scene that makes Camden such a special place; one that continues to draw generation after generation of misfits, rebels, music lovers and music makers. Anything goes in Camden and on the weekend of Camden Rocks, this is amplified to ten.

Taking place on Saturday 1st and Sunday 2ndJune 2019 and now in its eighth year, the festival gives music fans the opportunity to see over 400 bands play across 20 venues all within a stones throw of each other in Camden Town, London.

Tickets and Info: www.camdenrocksfestival.com