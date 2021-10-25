|
Beth Hart Adds Live UK Dates
Video: https://youtu.be/q45R7VoKIeY
Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Beth Hart has added five more dates to her October/November 2021 UK Tour - Bournemouth International Centre (Oct 25), Warrington Parr Hall (Oct 27), Newcastle City Hall (Nov 10), Birmingham Symphony Hall (Nov 11) and Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion (Nov 14).
Planet Rock will run a 48-hour ticket pre-sale at 10am on Wednesday July 28th via www.planetrocktickets.co.uk. Tickets will go on general sale to the public on Friday July 30th via www.alttickets.com/beth-hart-tickets.
Beth’s concert at the York Barbican on Halloween on October 31 is sold out.
The tour features a rare solo performance at the London Palladium on Friday November 5, followed by a full-band performance at the same venue on Saturday November 6. Audiences can look forward experiencing more of Beth’s breath-taking emotionally charged live shows including songs from her latest albums WAR IN MY MIND and FIRE PON THE FLOOR.
Beth continues to vow audiences all over the world with her unique performances and astounding voice. Previously, she sold out the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London. This performance was later released on DVD and Blu-Ray.
Bournemouth, International Centre
Warrington, Parr Hall
Cambridge, Corn Exchange
York, Barbican (SOLD OUT)
Bath, The Forum
London , Palladium
London, Palladium
Newcastle, City Hall
Birmingham, Symphony Hall
Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion
