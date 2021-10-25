Beth Hart October/November 2021 UK Tour

Five New Dates Just Added!

Video: https://youtu.be/q45R7VoKIeY

Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Beth Hart has added five more dates to her October/November 2021 UK Tour - Bournemouth International Centre (Oct 25), Warrington Parr Hall (Oct 27), Newcastle City Hall (Nov 10), Birmingham Symphony Hall (Nov 11) and Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion (Nov 14).

Planet Rock will run a 48-hour ticket pre-sale at 10am on Wednesday July 28th via www.planetrocktickets.co.uk. Tickets will go on general sale to the public on Friday July 30th via www.alttickets.com/beth-hart-tickets.

Beth’s concert at the York Barbican on Halloween on October 31 is sold out.

The tour features a rare solo performance at the London Palladium on Friday November 5, followed by a full-band performance at the same venue on Saturday November 6. Audiences can look forward experiencing more of Beth’s breath-taking emotionally charged live shows including songs from her latest albums WAR IN MY MIND and FIRE PON THE FLOOR.

Beth continues to vow audiences all over the world with her unique performances and astounding voice. Previously, she sold out the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London. This performance was later released on DVD and Blu-Ray.





Bournemouth, International Centre

Monday 25 October 2021

Warrington, Parr Hall

Wednesday 27 October 2021

Cambridge, Corn Exchange

Friday 29 October 2021

York, Barbican (SOLD OUT)

Sunday 31 October 2021

Bath, The Forum

Wednesday 3 November 2021

London , Palladium

Solo Performance

Friday 5 November 2021

London, Palladium

Full-Band Performance

Saturday 6 November 2021

Newcastle, City Hall

Wednesday 10 November 2021

Birmingham, Symphony Hall

Thursday 11 November 2021

Bexhill, De La Warr Pavilion

Sunday 14 November 2021

