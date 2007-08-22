  Basia Bulat 2022 Tour Dates

  Plant & Krauss Return - New LP

  Beth Hart Adds Live UK Dates

  James Blake New LP

  Brand New Zeros New LP

  Bocelli - One Night In Central Park

  Wassailer I, THE BASTARD

  Jesse Malin’s New LP

  Dot Allison Heart-Shaped Scars

  Katey Brooks UK Singer/Songwriter

  Nina Simone, Etta James, Live

  Felice Brothers New LP

  G Harrison All Things Must Pass

  Barbra Streisand: RELEASE ME 2

  The Beatles & India Documentary

  Hello Cosmos DREAM HARDER

  Joana Serrat’s New Record

  Martha Wainwright New LP

  Imelda May’s Best Yet

  The Mono LPS Great Record

  Laurie Anderson’s BIG SCIENCE

  Within Temptation & Evanescence

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  New Dave Grohl Book

  Newton Faulkner Returns

  Edge Of Paradise New LP

  St. Vincent LP & New Single

  SHIT FLOATS

  Rob Zombie New Releases

  AMY WINEHOUSE AT THE BBC

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Arial East Tries Harder

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Discover Miriam Stockley

  Ariel Posen New LP

  Young Knives Are Back!

  Montreux Jazz Festival 2021

  Music & Brexit

  Ani DiFranco New LP +

  Discover David Ford

  Happy New Year?

  My Best Albums for 2020

  Joe Bonamassa Guitar Man

  Is The USA Nightmare Over?

  Download Back in 2021!

  On Barbra Streisand

  Roger Waters Us + Them Review

  Skunk Anansie 2021 Tour

  Metallica’s S&M2 Review

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  My 100 Favourite Albums

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

Basia Bulat 2022 Tour Dates

b-651

BASIA BULAT ANNOUNCES EUROPE TOUR FOR NEXT SPRING 2022

‘Are You In Love?’ Video Now Released: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaZb22sm6-o

Her fifth studio album, ARE YOU IN LOVE?, was produced by Jim James (My Morning Jacket) and released via Secret City Records. The record has been on a fantastic trajectory getting rave reviews across the world, notably in The Independent (★★★★), Shakenstir (4.5/5), MOJO (★★★★), Metro (★★★★), La Presse (★★★★) and Uncut, to only name a few. This time around, rescheduling her Europe tour happens to be due to a very special event:

“This is the first time I’ve ever had to postpone a tour for a joyful reason - there was the volcanic ash that cancelled flights that time and more recently, as we all know, the pandemic. This time, it is because I had a baby! Friends in the UK + Europe, I can’t wait to see you all in 2022 with my new little roadie in tow! Tickets to my fall 2021 shows in the UK + Europe will be honoured, and refunds are available if you can’t make it to the new dates. Hope you are all keeping safe and sending you all lots of love.”

b-1171

See below for all tour dates and ticket links for the rescheduled dates can be found here: https://www.basiabulat.com/

Basia also shares a video for the title track that was filmed in and around Hi-Dez Studios in Joshua Tree, California. It was shot on Super8 by Kaveh Nabatian and edited by her dear collaborator Nora Rosenthal.

Watch the video for ‘Are You In Love?’ by clicking here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaZb22sm6-o

Basia Bulat is a singer-songwriter living in Montreal. She has released 5-studio albums and toured extensively around the world gracing such stages and festivals as Massey Hall, Montreux Jazz Festival, Carnegie Hall, Newport Folk Festival, and Montreux Jazz Festival. She is known for her powerful, unwavering voice and for effortlessly switching between instruments when performing live, such as the autoharp, piano, guitar, dulcimer, and charango. Recently she co-produced and co-written songs for the U.S. Girls album HEAVY LIGHT.

b-135

Recorded in the Mojave Desert and mixed in L.A. - ARE YOU IN LOVE? is an album that’s beautiful and surprising, quietly strange, a shining desert record with a bit of dusty rose over all its 13 tracks. ​ARE YOU IN LOVE? ​is searching and certain; it’s the sound of a singer who’s refusing to hide. Basia was inspired by singer-songwriters like Minnie Ripperton, Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton and Silvio Rodriguez - artists who knew (and know) how to imbue quiet songs with sensational force and boundless loving-kindness.

The title track sashays like a girl-group classic; ‘No Control’ flashes like that group’s hard stare. ‘Already Forgiven’ ripples with reverb like a ribbon in a windstorm, whereas ‘Your Girl’ is cruising down the highway - with Bulat doing her best Christine McVie. ‘Love Is At The End of the World’, the album’s gradually thunderous closing tune, is one of the most thrilling things Bulat has ever created: a blazing, incandescent ever-after, all raw electric hope. ‘You Could Keep On Running,” she sings, “you could start a war / diamonds in the dust/ still/ sing into the dark.”

Listen / Buy “Are You in Love? by clicking here: https://found.ee/BB_AYIL

Page: 1 2


Back

Liverpool - Gallery: Portico Quartet
Portico Quartet
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

6am 12/8/21 - Gallery: A Walk On The Wild Side
A Walk On The Wild Side A Life - Gallery: Joe Cocker
Joe Cocker
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage