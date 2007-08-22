BASIA BULAT ANNOUNCES EUROPE TOUR FOR NEXT SPRING 2022

‘Are You In Love?’ Video Now Released: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaZb22sm6-o

Her fifth studio album, ARE YOU IN LOVE?, was produced by Jim James (My Morning Jacket) and released via Secret City Records. The record has been on a fantastic trajectory getting rave reviews across the world, notably in The Independent (★★★★), Shakenstir (4.5/5), MOJO (★★★★), Metro (★★★★), La Presse (★★★★) and Uncut, to only name a few. This time around, rescheduling her Europe tour happens to be due to a very special event:

“This is the first time I’ve ever had to postpone a tour for a joyful reason - there was the volcanic ash that cancelled flights that time and more recently, as we all know, the pandemic. This time, it is because I had a baby! Friends in the UK + Europe, I can’t wait to see you all in 2022 with my new little roadie in tow! Tickets to my fall 2021 shows in the UK + Europe will be honoured, and refunds are available if you can’t make it to the new dates. Hope you are all keeping safe and sending you all lots of love.”





See below for all tour dates and ticket links for the rescheduled dates can be found here: https://www.basiabulat.com/

Basia also shares a video for the title track that was filmed in and around Hi-Dez Studios in Joshua Tree, California. It was shot on Super8 by Kaveh Nabatian and edited by her dear collaborator Nora Rosenthal.

Watch the video for ‘Are You In Love?’ by clicking here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iaZb22sm6-o

Basia Bulat is a singer-songwriter living in Montreal. She has released 5-studio albums and toured extensively around the world gracing such stages and festivals as Massey Hall, Montreux Jazz Festival, Carnegie Hall, Newport Folk Festival, and Montreux Jazz Festival. She is known for her powerful, unwavering voice and for effortlessly switching between instruments when performing live, such as the autoharp, piano, guitar, dulcimer, and charango. Recently she co-produced and co-written songs for the U.S. Girls album HEAVY LIGHT.

Recorded in the Mojave Desert and mixed in L.A. - ARE YOU IN LOVE? is an album that’s beautiful and surprising, quietly strange, a shining desert record with a bit of dusty rose over all its 13 tracks. ​ARE YOU IN LOVE? ​is searching and certain; it’s the sound of a singer who’s refusing to hide. Basia was inspired by singer-songwriters like Minnie Ripperton, Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton and Silvio Rodriguez - artists who knew (and know) how to imbue quiet songs with sensational force and boundless loving-kindness.

The title track sashays like a girl-group classic; ‘No Control’ flashes like that group’s hard stare. ‘Already Forgiven’ ripples with reverb like a ribbon in a windstorm, whereas ‘Your Girl’ is cruising down the highway - with Bulat doing her best Christine McVie. ‘Love Is At The End of the World’, the album’s gradually thunderous closing tune, is one of the most thrilling things Bulat has ever created: a blazing, incandescent ever-after, all raw electric hope. ‘You Could Keep On Running,” she sings, “you could start a war / diamonds in the dust/ still/ sing into the dark.”

Listen / Buy “Are You in Love? by clicking here: https://found.ee/BB_AYIL