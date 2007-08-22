  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

s-126

A multi-award winning Spanish flamenco star is coming to Liverpool for one night only next month.

On Friday 8th April 2022, the internationally renowned, Andrés Peña - accompanied by cantaor Miguel Rosendo and guitarist Miguel Perez - will grace The Capstone Theatre with a captivating performance of classic flamenco.

For lovers of Spanish culture and music, the PEÑA showcase is one not to miss. A rare opportunity to experience one of the best flamenco stars in the world, with a spellbinding Spanish singer and guitarist, the night promises to be one filled with romance, passion and elegance.

An accomplished and highly respected flamenco artist, dancer, musician and teacher, Jerez-based Andrés Peña has won many coveted awards such as The Jerez Cup and several awards at The Jerez Festival. Having performed internationally in over 17 countries, he is widely regarded as one of the most talented artists in the world.

s-218

Joining Andrés Peña is Miguel Rosendo - a cantaor with a powerful voice who has worked with legendary flamenco artists such as such as Cristina Hoyos, Javier Barón, Antonio El Pipa, Israel Galván and Eduardo Guerrero. Supremely talented Spanish guitarist Miguel Perez will be providing the enthralling and vibrant music for the very special extravaganza.

The night is being brought to one of Liverpool’s most acclaimed venues, The Capstone Theatre, by Espiritu Flamenco - who have been spearheading Spanish flamenco in the North West for 15 years. Led by Sarah Chambers, the group has hosted artists from Granada, Cadiz, Sevilla, Almeria, Madrid and Jerez as well as the UK and Ireland.

Sarah said: “To have an artist as highly regarded and talented as Andrés Peña come to Liverpool is very exciting indeed. Andrés is an artist and dancer famous for his exceptional interpretation of flamenco songs, mastery of improvisation and connection with both musicians and audience, meanwhile Miguel Rosendo and Miguel Perez are each distinguished artists in their own right. It’s going to be a wonderful showcase and there’s no better venue for it than The Capstone Theatre.”

s-311

Following this very special theatre experience in Liverpool, an intimate event is happening on Saturday 9th April at Didsbury Baptist Church. From 8pm Andrés Peña and his group will present a performance including solo guitar; guitar and cante (flamenco song); and guitar, cante and dance, followed by the opportunity to ask questions about the music and the performance in a gorgeous setting.

The PEÑA flamenco show is coming to The Capstone Theatre on Friday 8th April 2022 from 7.30pm - featuring multi-award winning dancer, Andrés Peña, along with the supremely talented Miguel Rosendo (cantaor) and Miguel Perez (guitarist).

s-413

Tickets are £25 (plus £1.25 admin fee) and can be purchased via: https://www.ticketquarter.co.uk/

https://www.espirituflamenco.com/


