Ash Wilson BROKEN MACHINE. Wilson Brothers Music/Cadiz Music

“My father always said ‘if you want someone to blame for all the things in your life you’re unhappy with take a look in the mirror’

Lincolnshire’s Ash Wilson is a distinctive and highly talented blues-rock vocalist, guitarist and songwriter. BROKEN MACHINE is the artist’s debut album described by UK Blues Hall of Fame inductee Wayne Proctor as “A fine record that grooves, rocks, twists and turns…” For the album Wilson has enlisted the substantial talents of Roger Inniss on bass, Bob Fridzema on keyboards, Jesse Davey on guitar and brother Phil Wilson on drums. The end result is an album that swings high and low with powerful vocals and instrumental performances. The songs are well-written underpinned by solid melodies and choruses that will have your toes tapping hard. Songs have the ring of authenticity and are in fact based on Wilson’s own personal experiences. For example, ‘Words Of A Woman’ arose from a serious domestic incident witnessed by Wilson on a Liverpool street. Opener ‘Show Me How To Love You’ arose out of the old chain gangs of the Mississippi who as slaves worked to build the line between Mississippi and Yazoo rivers. Being a student of Delta Blues music Wilson was immediately drawn to the idea of having some lyrical references to the actual line operated by the railroad company.

‘World Gone Crazy’ is a reflection of the frustration with events in the media witnessed in 2016 including rising xenophobia and divisions in the UK as a result of the Brexit vote. And of course the Trump triumph and Russian cyber attacks. “It is the way we seem to discuss total nonsense at the expense of the events in Syria, global warming, hunger in Africa that have led me to say, ‘Why am I watching this, the world’s crazy.” Blues and heavy rock fans will love this album, as I do. An excellent debut.

4/5

The Undercover Hippy TRUTH & FICTION. Uncivil Records

“For a while I was a bit worried that the last album, MONKEY SUIT, might have been the best I had to offer, especially when 3 weeks before going into the studio we still had only 5 songs written for a 10 track album! But actually, the songs that have been written and developed during and after the recording process are probably my favourite tracks on the album. It’s also meant that those songs are still topical, as I’ve literally been writing lyrics and recording vocals right up to the final week of mixing. So yeah, I’m really happy with how it turned out, so you can expect big things.” – Billy Rowan aka The Undercover Hippy

Reggae beats-driven songs produced with the clarity of a razor-sharp Samurai sword pretty well sums up this excellent collection of songs. Add in the dominating polemical lyrics and vibe with good, clear vocals and solid instrumental performances given their own space to ‘breathe’ and you have a winner. Mix engineer Dean Barrett has managed to bring everything into sharp focus with a sound that explodes out of my speakers. TUH covers a number of social and political topics with a mix of gravitas and humour underpinned by powerful melodies. One of my favourite and most surprising albums of the year.

4/5

Sarah Jane Scouten WHEN THE BLOOM FALLS FROM THE ROSE. Light Organ Records

The new album from two-time Canadian Folk Music Award Nominee. The album sheds light on Scouten’s eventful life as a songwriter, scholar of roots music history and travelling musician. There are flavours of Lucinda Williams, Nanci Griffiths and a wealth of old-time and bluegrass music. The riotous country rock of ‘Bang Bang’ sets this record alight while the first single that follows, the slow-moving ‘Every Song I Sing’, exposes Scouten’s classic country soul and a voice that is full of expression and range. Check out the delicious piano passages. here… ‘When The Bloom Falls From The Rose’ is my beautiful and moving highlight of this excellent album. The flavour, pace and vibe of the songs are diverse while the song-writing is intelligent and sincere – check out the Celt and ecclesiastical vibe of the stunningly beautiful ‘Brittania Mine’ as a prime example of this. For lovers of country and roots music this has to be one of the best releases in 2017, and by some distance.

4.5/5

The Travelling Band SAILS. Sideways Saloon Recording

“All the bands coming into Pinhole Sound Studio gave us the impetus to finish our own record. The songs we had were sails for the band – all we had to do was find the energy to breathe life in to them” – Jo Dudderidge

Manchester’s The Travelling Band is focused around the song-writing talents and production skills of Jo Dudderidge, Adam Gorman and rhythmic foundations of drummer Nick Vaal. Despite the band’s initial enthusiasm, the band started to fracture. As the recording process stalled, Jo travelled to Nashville and became inspired by the sense of community amongst artists and the musicians in the city’s buzzing East Nashville suburbs. He returned to Manchester with renewed confidence and a desire to create a similar kind of supportive hub back on home turf. “It seemed an obvious thing to me: if there’s a city in the world that has that collaborative spirit at its core, then it’s Manchester.”

In addition to the band’s core members two further players have been added – Harry Fausing Smith (sax, violin, clarinet) and Sam Quinn (bass). Chris Hillman (guitar and pedal steel) joins the band for live shows where both Dudderidge and Gorman share lead vocal duties. The band has its own studio and record label. SAIL is the band’s fourth full-length release. There’s a promising opening to the first track, ‘Moments Like Switches’ with the juxtaposition of drums and piano dominating. Then the very young-sounding voice enters in a pleasant but uninspiring manner to be eventually joined by other instruments in the choruses. Lyrics are ok and melody passable. ‘Wasted Eyes’ is one of the better tracks here with its mix of jagged and smooth sounds, including some pleasant vocal harmonies in the choruses. Hoping for better things, the third track, ‘Into The Water’, enters to acoustic guitar with a rather unconventional structure that works. It’s a mix of classical and pop sounds with a pace that diverse and vocals that go from talking to singing. There’s some disjointed sounds too that remind me of Beatles’ George Martin magic, including the use of orchestral sounds. This is by far the best song here. ‘Loser’ is a slow and contemplative song with wandering keyboard notes dominating alongside a strong, controlled vocal in-tune with the song’s sentiments. A strong melody seals the success of the song. The second half of the album gets better with songs like the swaying pop of ‘Unlike You’ and dark shadows of ‘Out Of The Water’ with its very effective string backdrop and choral ensemble vocals. Piano then arrives with a clear, slow vocal that completes the song.

This album has its high moments, problem is that there are not enough of them, but lovers pop-rock fans will probably love it.

3/5