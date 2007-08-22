Shelby Lynne & Allison Moorer NOT DARK YET. Thirty Tigers

Critically acclaimed artists and sisters Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer released NOT DARK YET on August 18th via Silver Cross Records / Thirty Tigers. Produced by Teddy Thompson, their first and highly anticipated album together is an acclaimed debut of the pair’s transcendent musical bond. NOT DARK YET was recorded in Los Angeles in the summer of 2016. The album provides a potent look at the sisters’ individual and collective artistry through eclectic song choices from writers ranging from the Louvin Brothers, Nick Cave, Kurt Cobain, and back to Jessie Colter. Shelby and Allison wrap their arms around the past, plant their feet in the present, and nod toward what’s around the bend with a co-written ‘Is It Too Much,’ to close out the ten-song set.

Individually, Shelby Lynne and Allison Moorer are exceptional artists with many awards and releases over the years. One can look at a collaboration such as this as mighty risky or something as natural as nature. In addition the ladies have opted to cover some pretty important songs which is definitely very risky indeed. The big question is has the collaboration of artists and songs worked? I believe it has but this is not a record that one loves at first or even second listen, but believe me patience will be rewarded. ‘My List’ opens proceedings with the faintest of guitar sounds in the background and a loud, clear and passionate vocal in the forefront. It’s an emotive beauty with the perfect instrumental arrangement and stunningly well judged solo and duet vocals. It’s a magical opening. ‘Every Time You Leave’ travels a more traditional country route with both singers offering a gentle and very subtle duet. ‘Not Dark Yet’ goes more alt-county in what can only be described as an inspired interpretation.

‘I’m Looking For Blue Eyes’ ups the emotional stakes with an absolutely heart-breaker of a version of the song with both singers at their very best and expressive as hell. ‘Lungs’ takes a darker and more cautionary road with piano providing a threatening rhythmic backdrop. This is one of my album highlights. Nick Cave’s ‘Into My Arms’ is one of my favourite-ever songs and doesn’t disappoint in this version and performance. The harmonies are wonderful and the sentiments of this song very moving. Then arrives another one of my favourite songs Nirvana’s ‘Lithium’ – arguably the riskiest song here to cover. But once again the ladies triumph with an exuberant vocal display while maintaining the song’s key ingredients. The album ends on a song written by Lynne and Moorer called ‘Is It Too Much’. The song moves along like a gently trickling mountain stream with simple and very effective lyrics and vocals that match the song’s sad and romantic sentiments. I’ll admit to an element of surprise as to how good this album is but if you’re into Americana and alt-country then you need this release. Strongly recommended.

4.5/5

Camille OUÏ. Balulalo/Because Music

“The story of the album is like this, moving from the arcane drums to the treble and harmonies and light in my voice. All the voices are telling a story, and I am all the voices.” – Camille

This is French singer/songwriter’ Camille’s fifth studio album. Recorded over a year in La Chartreuse, a 14th century monastery-turned-artist’s residence in Avignon, France OUÏ is a diverse song collection featuring folk, hymns, ballads, pop, lullabies and including a cappella performances. Co-produced by Camille with her long-time collaborators, composer and multi-instrumentalist Clement Ducol, and sound/mixing engineer Maxime Leguil. The album features use of the versatile Moog analogue synthesiser.

Certainly one of the most adventurous and original albums released in 2017, it is also very accessible helped by powerful melodies, stunning instrumental arrangements and Camille’s mesmerising, young voice which often surprises with its range. The album opens compellingly with drums in the style of French traditional dances for ‘Sous Le Sable’. This is my first experience of Camille and I find her voice youthful, haunting with wonderful clarity. ‘Lasso’ is next and again Camille hits me with another song underpinned by a monster of a melody and the most interesting instrumental backdrop. Camille’s voice remains in the upper register while providing backing vocals of a darker hue. Wonderful! ‘Fontaine De Lait’ is one of the sweetest songs here and sounds like a lullaby with Camille’s childlike voice dominating proceedings. Angelic backing vocals complete another beautiful composition.

English language ‘Seeds’ opens with regimental snare drums in a song that I believe should be released as a single. It has everything: great melody, distinctive instrumentation, memorable choruses and a voice that travels the scale. It’s my pick of a wonderful album. ‘Les Loups’ is pure French folk and gorgeous with its subtle dance beat and stunning multi-layered Camille vocals. The end of the song explodes with instrumental volumes turned up to max. For deep emotive beauty ‘Nuit Delout’ takes some beating. I love this album which I think is one of the few essential albums of 2017. Every one of its eleven tracks hits the mark and I can’t wait to see the lady perform live.

4.5/5

Benjamin Folke Thomas COPENHAGEN. Louvaio

Folke Thomas was born in the coldest winter in modern day history in Gothenburg, Sweden; perhaps his obsession for sad, lamenting country songs was inevitable; and grew up on a secluded island off the coast of Sweden, populated by mainly evangelical Christians. Ben never found God. He discovered grunge music instead, and at the age of eleven was playing drums in a punk band before turning to Folk and Americana after seeing Kurt Cobain’s performance of ‘In The Pines’ on Unplugged. Steeping himself in Leadbelly, Dylan and Leonard Cohen, by the age of twenty he was an accomplished finer-picker, confident performer, and mature song-writer. After living and playing in London for some years he released his first studio album TOO CLOSE TO HERE in 2013 which was mainly recorded with Swedish musicians. ROGUE STATE OF MIND was released in 2015 and was again recorded in Sweden.

Folke Thomas has released one of my favourite singer/songwriter albums of 2017. COPENHAGEN features ten new songs which clearly represent this artist’s musical direction and loves. ‘Good Enough For Me’ opens in upbeat style with an early sampling of a baritone voice that is both compelling and wonderful. This is a Roots song with strong narrative underbelly where every word is as clear as a bell with a melody which carries the song along at vital pace. It’s a strong opening. ‘Rhythm And Blues’ ups the stakes with an even stronger melody and beautifully judged instrumental arrangement that allows the vocal to shine through. ‘Good Friend Again’ is slower, moodier and darker. It’s also one of my favourite tracks here with lyrics that some of the most moving I’ve heard this year with its sad commentary on heavy drinking. The vocal performance is sincere, passionate and heart-breaking.

There are other special tracks such as ‘Bad News’ with its intro of distant drums sounding like a train approaching ever closer and louder. ‘Hold On’ is a Dylan-esque country stunner that chugs along with a strong melody and lighter touch. ‘Struck Gold’ is a doom-laden song that travels at snail pace and exhibits Folke Thomas’s wide vocal range. Final track ‘Gimme A Smile’ is an romantic acoustic beauty that ends the album on a most appropriate note – yes I’m smiling. Strongly recommended.

4.5/5

The Charlatans DIFFERENT DAYS. BMG

Different Days is the thirteenth studio album from The Charlatans. Self-produced at the band’s studio in Crewe the album features the core quartet of vocalist Tim Burgess, bassist Martin Blunt, guitarist Mark Collins and keyboard player Tony Rogers along with contributions from an enviable cast of friends from Paul Weller and Johnny Marr to crime writer Ian Rankin and writer/actress Sharon Horgan.

Originally formed back in 1989, The Charlatans have gone through a maelstrom of changes and tragedies but have always fought through to become one of the UK’s most prolific, loved and enduring bands. I remember seeing them perform in a pre-festival ‘secret gig’ in Wrexham, North Wales back in the late 90s and being blown away by both the performance and the enthusiasm of a packed audience. Later Tim Burgess took on DJ duties for the club’s late night dance event. The photos I took that night still remain some of the most interesting I have ever taken (they were film images rather than digital). Here we have the band’s latest album and to give a flavour of it here are some of the people involved in its creation and track titles:

Hey Sunrise (Drums Pete Salisbury, Programming Stephen Morris)

Solutions (Drums Stephen Morris BV’s Nik Void)

Different Days (Guitar Johnny Marr, BV’s Sharon Horgan)

Future Tense (Spoken word intro Ian Rankin)

Plastic Machinery (Guitar Johnny Marr & Anton Newcombe)

The Forgotten One (Spoken word intro Kurt Wagner)

Not Forgotten (Guitar Johnny Marr, Organ Anton Newcombe)

There Will Be Chances (Drums Pete Salisbury)

The Same House (Synthesiser Gillian Gilbert, Drums & Programming Stephen Morris)

Over Again (Percussion Donald Johnson (A Certain Ratio))

BV’s Nik Void (Factory Floor)

Lets Go Together (Drums Pete Salisbury)

The Setting Sun – Instrumental

Spinning Out (Co written by Weller. Piano and BV’s Paul Weller)

Now there’s always the risk that such collaborations can end up as a mismatch of songs and performances but that’s not the case here. ‘Hey Sunrise’ is the optimistic and distinctive opening track that moves at diverse pace underpinned by a strong melody with choruses that cement themselves into one’s head. The lyrics are simple: “Bathe in the sunlight/Is everything all right?/I bet, huh/Oh yeah.” The song is strongly pop with jazzy tinges arriving towards the end. ‘Solutions’ is next and follows in the same style and vibe but with an even stronger melody and multi-layered vocals making their mark. There’s a change of tone with title track ‘Different Days’ with the juxtaposition of rockier drums and Beachboys style vocals. ‘Future Tense’ sees Ian Rankin providing a spoken commentary against distant drums as the song provides an intro to the next rocky song ‘Plastic Machinery’. While the album has masses of pop sensibility it also serves up a welcome serving of adventure and innovation which for a band of this vintage is a bit special. ‘The Forgotten One’ sees Kurt Wagner providing a spoken introduction to another more rocky song but with softer vocal tones. There’s thirteen tracks here which manage to seamlessly fit together to make an album that stands out from the acres of mediocre radio-friendly dance fodder. Fans will love it and I believe it’s one of their most interesting releases.

4/5