Lower Than Atlantis SAFE IN SOUND. Easy Life Records/Sony/Red Essential

“We just wanted SAFE IN SOUND to be a true representation of where this band is nearly ten years on! The album tackles concepts such as depression, rejection, being in love, and monetary worries to name a few. So there’s something in there that most people can relate to. We’re certain that this album is the best work from this band and can’t wait for everyone to hear it. The album title is born from the idea of being ‘safe and sound’ but being safe within music.” – Mike Duce

This is the first time I’ve heard this band and have to say I am not disappointed. The grungy rock opening of ‘Bad Enough’ quickly turns to something more sedate and conventional with infectious choruses made for Radio 1 (and therefore just about every other radio station). Duce’s vocal sounds strong, clear and jazzy which adds to the distinctive nature of the track. ‘Dumb’ is next and opens with the same dominant drum beat but the song tracks a pop-rock route albeit with that drum punctuating proceedings. There’s more pop-rock with ‘Long Time Coming’ but there’s also a bit of sameness showing through. It’s a pleasant enough track but in this company it’s not up to standard. Electronic vocal tinkering introduces ‘Boomerang’ with its rhythmic hum and medium pace could well be another radio-friendly single. ‘More For It’ opens in classic rock style with drums dominating and a pleading vocal eventually joined my backing vocals in some dynamic choruses. The pace changes cleverly from talking pace to F1 pace. It’s a clever track.

‘Could Be Worse’ opens with that familiar drum beat but it’s darker and slower – one of my highlights of this interesting album. ‘Money’ has a string opening and verges on ‘easy-listening’ but makes it my favourite here after the atmospheric and moody ‘I Don’t Want To Be Here Anymore’. This song moves at snail pace and is underpinned by orchestral strings with instrumental choruses that are lovely. The guys have set out to cover a number of emotive topics and may well have been a tad over-ambitious – I wondered where the album was headed. That said, it’s a good album that fans will adore.

3.5/5

Emily Barker SWEET KIND OF BLUE. Everyone Sang/Kartel

“In this short amount of time (4 days of tracking) myself and the musicians became very close. It’s a magical thing to experience; the rapid transition from strangers to life-long friends, it doesn’t always happen.” – Emily Barker

SWEET KIND OF BLUE marks a new sound for Barker as she returns to the soul and blues influences that first inspired her to become a singer/songwriter. The album was recorded in June 2016 at the legendary Sam Phillips Recording Service in Memphis which worked with many greats including Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Bob Dylan and Booker T. SWEET KIND OF BLUE is her first full studio album since Emily Barker & the Red Clay Halo’s DEAR RIVER in 2013.

On the surface, I would not associate Barker’s voice with blues and soul but with excellent song-writing and production by Grammy-winner Matt Ross-Spang, Barker has pulled it off. Opener ‘Sweet Kind Of Blue’ is powered up by a strong rhythmic bass-line with Barker’s sweet-sounding voice blending in well and convincingly. The melody is tangible, while Barker’s voice manages to cover a quite demanding range. It’s an explosive opening gambit. The slower, moodier and keyboard-led ‘Sister Goodbye’ ups the anti a few notches with an even stronger melody and arguably the most expressive vocal performance on the album. This was the first single from the LP and it’s no surprise. There’s a welcome diversity of pace and mood here as the country-tinged ‘Sunrise’ arrives loudly and rhythmically. This was penned as barker’s second single and I can understand why. It’s got a dance vibe, another strong melody and chorus made for radio. ‘No. 5 Hurricane’ reverts back to slow and contemplative with a plucked guitar her opening partner. The song is stripped-down and beautiful.

Barker has triumphed with this record which I imagine has fulfilled her musical objectives for it. It’s a fine record containing wonderful vocal and instrumental performances with production that is subtle and resists the temptation to ‘let rip’. Strongly recommended.

4/5

Ian Felice IN THE KINGDOM OF DREAMS. Loose

“When I began writing the songs that would become IN THE KINGDOM OF DREAMS many were based on memories of my past but not necessarily all literal or in a logical sequence. I became interested in the pull between reality and unreality and also in how time affects memory. By the end of 2016 I was run down from touring America, riding out the storm of political mania and juggling a few personal dilemmas (including the revelation that I would soon be a father). THE KINGDOM OF DREAMS became a place where I could escape from the numbing flood of data that permeates modern life and try to unravel pieces of my past, rearrange memories with dreams or lines from my imagination and construct something that functioned outside the limits of reality. Many of the songs deal with childhood memories of Palenville [NY] and its people, like the song ‘In Memoriam’ which is partly about the death of my stepfather when I was 8, ‘Water Street’ that confronts my fears of becoming a father, or ’21st Century’ that deals with mental illness and politics on a more universal level. “

Ian has been the lead singer and song-writer for The Felice Brothers for over a decade. Brother Simon produced while Ian was joined on the album by the original Felice Brothers line-up who played keyboards, bass and drums. Opener ‘In The Kingdom Of Dreams’ opens with a bright acoustic strum and a Felice vocal of incredible clarity and power. Around the middle 8 the song opens up with remaining instruments and a crescendo of epic sound. It’s a stunning track underpinned by a strong melody, beautiful lyrics and superb production. Ian Felice reminds me of Bob Dylan in the way he flings his voice around in a monotone style. ‘Will I Ever Reach Laredo’ fairly crawls along with a sincerity that compels one to listen. Once again production results in a song of stunning clarity where every word is clearly heard and the instrumental backdrop is stripped-down to allow the vocal to shine through. It’s another superb track. A banjo rings out to introduce ’21st Century’ and continues to play a major role. Lyrically, Felice scores again: “On me, on me, the joke is on me, in the 21st century.” ‘In Memoriam’ is a gorgeous song about family with vocals and instruments in perfect balance. Lyrically, once again it hits the mark while melody keeps one attentive. Every one of the ten songs here has the stamp of classic American folk while Felice has established himself as a singer/songwriter of great quality. There’s an intimacy here as a result of the most judicious production, compelling vocal and instrumental performances. Felice has created one of the few essential albums of 2017.

5/5

Denai Moore WE USED TO BLOOM. Because Music

“I think I’m a better version of myself now that I’ve made this record. It would have been so much easier if I’d done a really simple album. But there’s no point to me making anything if you’re not trying to become a better version of yourself by the end of it. There are a lot of fears I’ve got over, about making music and how I feel about myself.”

This record reeks of adventure and rightly so. There is a boring sameness about much of today’s music which appears to be designed almost exclusively for radio airplay, especially BBC Radio 1 and 2. For a new artist, like Moore, to take risks gives one hope…The album opens with ‘Let It Happen’ and the first opportunity to hear a voice of real quality and range. The instrumental arrangement is sparse and very different (check out the scattered brass passages), as are the multi-layered vocal choruses. It’s an early indication of where Moore is heading…R&B figures strongly in this lady’s makeup but it is not as we know it. ‘Desolately Devoted’ is a more conventional song with tumbling drums and loose trumpets making their presence felt. Moore hits the higher registers as this melodic song progresses to a final helping of Gospel-sounding backing vocals. So far so good. Single ‘Trickle’ sounds like a gentle lullaby while ‘Do They Care’ rolls gently along [“It’s about everything that’s happening right now in the world and much of it was affecting me”] with minimal (but very effective) instrumental intrusion. ‘Does It Get Easier?’ is my highlight of the album as Moore throws out the challenge, probably to herself, to overcome life’s many challenges. This is an innovative and challenging album with highly adventurous vocal and instrumental performances that defy gravity but that manage to grab one’s attention. I look forward to experiencing a live performance. This is one of the most original and thought provoking albums of 2017.

4/5