Chastity Brown SILHOUETTE OF SIRENS. Red House Records

An artist who can plumb the depths of sadness in a single note, then release it in the very next breath, Chastity Brown melds folk, pop and soul on Silhouette of Sirens, weaving together a poet’s lyrical ear and a raw soul-laid-bare quality. With an electrifying voice that thrums with emotion, she creates moods by layering her sprawling melodies over pulsing rhythms and soaring choruses. A product of two cultures, the Northeast and the South, she writes from the cultural experience and perspective of being a bi-racial woman; of being just as much one thing as the other … the feeling of being within, yet apart.

Based in Minnesota, but with roots in Tennessee, Chastity grew up surrounded by country and soul music. In the full gospel church of her childhood, she played saxophone and drums and found her singing voice and a passion for music. Her first show was in Knoxville, TN, and then it was on to Minneapolis. Since then, she’s been featured on NPR’s “Favorite Sessions,” CMT, American Songwriter, the London Times, Paste Magazine and others. Chastity has toured the U.S. and abroad, appearing on the U.K.’s Later…with Jools Holland.

For much of 2016, she toured alongside folk icon/activist Ani Difranco. “What I’ve realized is that the personal ispolitical,” Brown said in a recent interview. “Just by me being a bi-racial, half-black, half-white woman living in America right now is political. Just being a person of color, a queer woman of color, for that matter, is freakingpolitical. My focus, as far as this record, I guess it’s really been psychological. I’m really intrigued by the perseverance of the human spirit and the complexities and contradictions that we embody as human beings.”

“Silhouette of Sirens is comprised of snapshots of memory, both lived and imagined. Not all of these tunes derive from this, which is why I say, ‘both lived and imagined.’ Some are love/sex/relationship-inspired, which in my opinion make the pain one might experience more bearable. In James Baldwin’s essay, ‘The Artist Struggle for Integrity,’ he says, ‘I tell you my pain so that I might relieve you of yours.'”

“I think it’s about different types of heartbreak, and how one deals with it,” Brown says of the Silhouette of Sirens. “And not the heartbreak of a coupled relationship; just living life, and the experiences that break your heart. There are these moments on the album where it’s like, ‘this is intense.’ And then hopefully, there are moments where it’s alleviated — as I feel like life is. Life is hard. Every tree, every plant, everything you see in the natural world, just through a growth process, you see how hard it is to grow and bend towards the light.”

Review

A few years ago I received an album by an artist unknown to me. It made an immediate impression in several ways. Her voice was deep, soulful and hugely expressive. Her songs were what I call ‘real’ in that they appeared to come from within and from experience. For me song melody has always been critical for capturing attention and this lady had a true empathy for it. Her name was Chastity Brown and her album featured strongly in my pick of albums of the year. For an early recording it was remarkable and I wondered whether such a strong debut could be bettered. It was a foolish question for such a talent…

SILOUETTE OF SIRENS is at times heartbreaking, always moving and one of the most beautiful albums I have heard in recent years. In fact it could well be my album of the year.

The album opens with ‘Drive Slow’, a song that builds slowly with beautifully judged instrumental arrangement and that wonderful, southern, soulful voice. When I checked with Amazon there was only one review which indicates that only a few albums were sold. This song alone justifies many more sales. It builds melodically to an epic pop-rock song of huge quality and meaning. ‘Wake Up’ opens acoustically with a Spanish-sounding guitar before Brown and several other instruments arrive. It offers a quickfire and highly rhythmic pace with choruses that should be firing off on mainstream radio stations. There are also brilliant instrumental interludes before Brown enters virtually alone before launching into another solid chorus. Brilliant!

‘Carried Away’ changes pace again as Brown enters at talking pace as she repeatadly asks “Look what you did to my heart” which gives this game truly away. Drums add clattering drama to a song that builds and then subsides to a contemplative instrumental vibe. Three songs, three winners… ‘Whisper’ quietens to almost a whisper with Brown and acoustic guitar eventually joined by drums in another love and loss song. This one is sadder, regretful and pleading. Brown’s voice is at its most expressive and soulful. Great song number four.

Another acoustic guitar opening but this time joined by simple keyboard notes. ‘My Stone’ is arguably the most emotive and beautiful song here. The lyrics are heartbreaking: “Don’t leave me here on my own/For so long you’ve been my light and dark.” I doubt whether I’ll hear a better song in 2017, and a song performed as sincerely and well. ‘Colorado’ is classic country rocker while final track ‘Lost’ is a reflective and moody stunner.

The album offers welcome diversity in pace and style but above all proves that Chastity Browen is a unique talent in what’s fast becoming a mediocre music market. Brown deserves much more recognition and success. Essential.

5/5