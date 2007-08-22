Xylouris White 2017 World Tour

LIVE Reviews

“If this pair of middle-aged, curly haired, musical brothers from opposite points of the globe bring to the table different qualities, it’s impossible to delineate who is bringing what, so in tune are they to feeding and complementing each other’s impulses. Theirs is a true conversation – and neither dominates.”

“How does one describe musical magic and world-leading instrumental performances? In truth it’s hard which is why I urge anyone with a little music adventure in their soul to witness performances the like of which will not have been seen before. White looks like a swooping hawk as he readies the sticks above his head to respond to his partner’s notes. Xylouris watches White almost challenging him to beat him to the finishing line - it’s dramatic stuff. And placed in between two rather sedate acts, this duo proved to be the meat in the sandwich. White clearly wanted to carry on but with another act scheduled we were all disapponted. As the show finishes I wonder if my musical year could have been ended with anything better… I doubt it.”



Australia/NZ

March

2 The Tote, Melbourne with guests Crystal Myth

5 Lawn Lunch,LaTrobe University, Melbourne

8 Tuning Fork, Auckland with guests Tiny Ruins (solo)

9 Camelot Lounge, Sydney with guests The Flowers & The Garbage

10 WOMADelaide, Adelaide

11 Hotel Hotel, Canberra

USA

March

25 Big Ears Festival, Knoxville, TN

30 The Earl, Atlanta, GA with guests White Magic

31 Hoover Library, Birmingham, AL with guests White Magic

USA/Canada

April

1 The Mothlight, Asheville, NC with guests White Magic

2 Cat’s Cradle, Carrboro,NC supporting Lambchop

4 Metro Gallery, Baltimore, MD with guests White Magic

5 Trans-Pecos, Ridgewood, NY with guests White Magic

6 Charles River Museum, Waltham, MA

7 The Half Moon Hudson, NY

8 Kazoo Festival, Guelph ON, Canada

9 Mohawk Place Buffalo, NY

May

26-28 Boston Calling, Allston, MA?

August / September

Aug 31 - Sep 3 End of the Road,

Lamar Tree Gardens, Dorset, England

November

1-5 Iceland Airwaves

BLACK PEAK Album Reviews

“Indespensible, creative, passionate plus much more. A real step up from their debut. Rockier, more avant garde, more vocals (including guest appearance from Psarantonis). Love it...”

“This is Cretan folk music played with a rock’n'roll intensity that is truly immersive.”

“Their exploration and exposition of what lies hidden in tradition in the creation of new music make for utterly compelling - and perhaps even obsessive - listening.”

“Beautiful stuff, strange and arresting.”

“Rarely can the lute have sounded quite as threatening as it does here.”

“There’s an ancient sense of purity to this music which seems a cut above any similar projects.”

“They further develop their inventive and often thrilling fusion style by concentrating on songs rather than instrumentals. But the emphasis is on improvisation rather than predictable structures.”

“Subtly and unobtrusively produced by Fugazi’s Guy Picciotto (as Goats was), Black Peak then finds the envelope pushed further still. If the concept sounds impenetrable at first - off- putting even - keep at it.”

https://www.xylouriswhite.com/