  Raging Speedhorn Return!

  A Thousand Horses Live

  Blue Aeroplanes Are Back!

  Martha Wainwright 2017 LP & Tour

  Rachael Yamagata Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Leonard Cohen 1934-2016

  Slow Show New LP & Tour

  My Best Albums of 2016

  Swans Live in Manchester

  One More Time With Feeling

  Jimmy Eat World Tour & New LP

  Xylouris White New LP & Tour

  Nick Cave With Feeling

  Todd Rundgren New Live CD/DVD

  Recently Seen & Heard

  Ben Folds & yMusic Live

  Dan Patlansky Live Blues

  Beverley Knight Live

  Ash Live in Manchester

  Meilyr Jones Live

  On The MONEY

  Reef Live in Pictures

  Ludovico Einaudi Live 2016

  Barry Adamson Live Manchester

  Jess Glynne Live 2016

  They Might Be Giants Live

  The Temperance Movement Live

  Beth Hart 2016 Tour

  Courtney Barnett Live

  Mercury Rev Live

  Asian Dub Foundation Live

  False Advertising Live

  Mew Live in Manchester

  Gemma Hayes Live Liverpool

  Hoobastank, P.O.D. & AAF Live

  Elevant Live in Chester

  Xylouris White Live in Gent

  James Live in Liverpool

  Joanne Shaw Taylor Live

  Asia Live in Manchester

  Foreigner Live Manchester

  The Feeling Live in Liverpool

  Glen Hansard & Friends Live

  Seasick Steve Live

Raging Speedhorn Return!

s-111

New album and Tour Announced for 2017

Album – Lost Ritual
Release Date – July 15th 2016
Label – Independent

Track Listing:

1. Bring Out Your Dead
2. Halfway To Hell
3. Motorhead
4. Evil Or Mental
5. Ten Of Swords
6. Dogshit Blues
7. The Hangman
8. Shit Outta Luck
9. Comin’ Home
10. Unleash The Serpent

s-35

Raging Speedhorn still give the impression that they could cheerfully burn the venue down and piss on its smouldering remains!” - Dom Lawson, Metal Hammer

After nearly a decade in the wilderness, Raging Speedhorn have finally returned with their brand new album, “Lost Ritual”! The band’s first record in eleven years with vocalist Frank Regan, the debut release for guitarist Jim Palmer, and made possible by the incredible Pledge donations by fans round the world. “Lost Ritual” mixes together classic Speedhorn elements with dark, new dimensions never before attempted by the band.

Since reforming, Speedhorn have spent the last two years reminding the British metal crowd why they were, and still are, one of the most beloved and best live bands on the planet. Between decimating small venues at flattening volume, the band have also annihilated stages at some of the UK’s biggest festivals; including Sonisphere, Bloodstock & Damnation, to name a few.

Away from the live circuit, Speedhorn have busied themselves in the studio, with 2015’s “Halfway To Hell”. The single received its debut on UK rock radio, and went on to receive airplay across Europe. While its accompanying video scored its first screening on Scuzz TV. The track was later picked up for a Split 7” with New Jersey space rockers Monster Magnet through German label, H42 Records.

With a string of dates lined up, and more to come, one thing above all is clear; Raging Speedhorn are back.

s-28

Skindred/Raging Speedhorn UK February Tour:

Jan 31st - Brighton - Concorde 2
Feb 2nd - Derby - The Venue
Feb 3rd - Edinburgh - Liquid Room
Feb 4th - Inverness - Ironworks
Feb 5th - Carlisle - Brickyard
Feb 7th - Liverpool - O2 Academy
Feb 8th - York - Fibbers
Feb 9th - Holmfirth - Picturedrome

Website – facebook.com/ragingspeedhorn


Back


Shakenstir Photo Supplement
Manchester 2009 - Gallery: Depeche Mode
Depeche Mode
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

A Thousand Horses - Gallery: Our Live Year 2016
Our Live Year 2016 Manchester 2016 - Gallery: The Boxer Rebellion
The Boxer Rebellion
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage