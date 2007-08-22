Martha Wainwright Releases New Studio Album GOODNIGHT CITY Out January 20th 2017 on [PIAS]. 14 UK & Eire Tour Dates.

“Upliftingly powerful” “Sublime” Superb” Guardian 4*

“Wainwright is always a compelling vocalist, variously evoking Patti Smith, Debbie Harry and Piaf.” Uncut 7/10

“The perfect album for cold winter nights.” Times 4*

“Martha Wainwright bulldozes jadedness through the sheer power of her writing.” Sunday Times Culture

With the release of new album, GOODNIGHT CITY on January 20th 2017 on [PIAS], Martha Wainwright announces a 12 date January UK headline tour alongside the already announced shows with Ed Harcourt in February.

GOODNIGHT CITY features 12 brand new songs produced by Thomas Bartlett (Surfjan Stevens, Glen Hansard) and long time producer Brad Albetta. It recalls the emotional rawness of her debut album, much of it encapsulated by the captivating lead track ‘Around The Bend’ and her extraordinary voice.

Martha wrote half the songs on the album while the other half were written by friends and relatives: Beth Orton, Glen Hansard, Rufus, Wainwright, Michael Ondaatje and Merrill Garbus of tune-yArDs.

Martha Wainwright plays:

January 2017

Tue 17th DUBLIN, Vicar Street

Thu 19th BELFAST, Redeemer Church

Sat 21st GATESHEAD, The Sage

Mon 23rd BRIGHTON, Komedia

Tue 24th BURY ST EDMUNDS, Apex

Wed 25th BRISTOL, St Georges

Thu 26th CARDIFF, Tramshed

Fri 27th LEEDS, City Varieties

Sat 28th MANCHESTER, O2 Ritz

Mon 30th BIRMINGHAM, Town Hall

Tue 31st ASHFORD, Revelation

February 2017

Wed 1st SALISBURY, City Hall

Thu 2nd LONDON, Roundhouse (with Ed Harcourt)

Frid 3rd GLASGOW, O2 ABC (with Ed Harcourt)

Tickets on sale now

www.marthawainwright.com