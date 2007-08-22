|
Martha Wainwright 2017 LP & Tour
Martha Wainwright Releases New Studio Album GOODNIGHT CITY Out January 20th 2017 on [PIAS]. 14 UK & Eire Tour Dates.
“Upliftingly powerful” “Sublime” Superb” Guardian 4*
With the release of new album, GOODNIGHT CITY on January 20th 2017 on [PIAS], Martha Wainwright announces a 12 date January UK headline tour alongside the already announced shows with Ed Harcourt in February.
GOODNIGHT CITY features 12 brand new songs produced by Thomas Bartlett (Surfjan Stevens, Glen Hansard) and long time producer Brad Albetta. It recalls the emotional rawness of her debut album, much of it encapsulated by the captivating lead track ‘Around The Bend’ and her extraordinary voice.
Martha wrote half the songs on the album while the other half were written by friends and relatives: Beth Orton, Glen Hansard, Rufus, Wainwright, Michael Ondaatje and Merrill Garbus of tune-yArDs.
Martha Wainwright plays:
January 2017
Tue 17th DUBLIN, Vicar Street
February 2017
Wed 1st SALISBURY, City Hall
Tickets on sale now
