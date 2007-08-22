  Grandaddy Are Back (at last)

Grandaddy Are Back (at last)

g-25

Grandaddy has announced the release of its first single “Evermore” from their forthcoming album LAST PLACE.

Song Here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QX34Qhmto0Y 

LAST PLACE, the first new record from the band since 2006, will be released via 30th Century Records on March 3, 2017.  Grandaddy performed in San Francisco at Bimbo’s 365 Club for Noise Pop on February 26.  The show is in addition to two special live dates which occurred in New York City on February 28 at Le Poisson Rouge and March 2nd at Rough Trade.  Further, added to previously announced UK and European dates, Grandaddy have also been confirmed as part of this year’s stellar Primavera Sound festival.  All dates are listed below .

g-44

After Grandaddy broke up in 2006, Jason Lytle relocated to Montana, where he happily made two solo albums, and reconnected with the natural world around him. Eventually, though, life uprooted him again, taking him to Portland, Oregon until he eventually returned to his former home of Modesto, California.  The return to California was practical (he needed to be near his bandmates) but also appropriate: he had started writing songs that he felt would be fitting for another Grandaddy album.  The result,

LAST PLACE, is a perfect addition to the band’s celebrated, critically-acclaimed catalogue, that includes their breakthrough sophomore album, Sophtware Slump, and their debut, Under the Western Freeway. It’s a symphonic swirl of lo-fi sonics and mile-high harmonies, found sounds and electronics-gone-awry mingling with perfect, power pop guitar tones. Lytle’s voice sounds as warm and intimate as ever, giving graceful levity to the doomsday narratives that have dominated the Grandaddy output.

g-15

Listen Here:

http://smarturl.it/GrandaddyWWW

GRANDADDY UK TOUR DATES

March 23 - Potterrow, Edinburgh
March 26 - Hoults Yard, Newcastle
March 27 - Irish Centre, Leeds
March 28 - Albert Hall, Manchester
March 29 - Rock City, Nottingham
March 31 - Colton Hall, Bristol
April 1 - Concorde, Brighton - SOLD OUT
April 3 - Roundhouse, London
April 4 – Rough Trade East, London

Find Grandaddy here

www.grandaddymusic.com

30th Century Records information:

http://30thcenturyrecords.com/


