Unmissable – 5 out of 5.” The Guardian

One of Britain’s best.” The Times

Genuine depth and striking authority.” Rolling Stone

Smart, angry, witty, emotional songs, delivered with raw-throated passion.” The Telegraph

Puts everything into every word.” The LA Times

David Ford is the eternal thrill of a young man going way too far and pulling it off.” Word Magazine

Sends a chill up the spine.” The Sunday Times

Simply England’s best and most passionate singer/songwriter.” Shakenstir

With four critically acclaimed studio albums and a live show defined by the British music press as “unmissable,” David Ford is essential listening for anyone who gives a damn about music.

Ford’s songs combine Americana, English melodicism and a touch of rock ‘n’ roll, tied together with finely-crafted lyrics. His emotive stories of social commentary, politics and love in a world going to hell are powerful, engaging and hark back to an era of classic songwriting. Think Tom Waits, Neil Young and Randy Newman. From raw-throated passion to delicate piano balladry, Ford’s music is intelligent, witty and authoritative.

Hailing from the South Coast of England, Ford has been lauded by press and public alike throughout his decade-long solo career. His debut album, I Sincerely Apologise For All The Trouble I’ve Caused, was included in both The Times and Word Magazine’s top ten albums of the year and his latest album, Charge, was described by press as his “best album to date“. His records have achieved number one slots on iTunes and in February 2014, a bizarre twist of fate saw him travelling to Paris to receive the French Grammy award for song of the year. Ford ended 2014 with a sell-out tour of the UK backed by a string quartet, playing selections from his new mini-album, The Arrangement. Then in a shift of direction that has come to typify his uniquely eclectic brand of creativity, Ford toured the UK in May 2015 with a show he called “The One-Man Full-Band Show”. This featured Ford playing an entire stage full of instruments linked together by a home-made array of loop machines and triggering devices that helped him produce a full-on rock show played by one person.

A multi-instrumentalist and master of the loop pedal, Ford’s mesmerising live performances regularly sell-out venues on both sides of the Atlantic. As well as playing headline shows to his devoted and loyal fan base, he has toured with and supported artists such as Elvis Costello, Ray LaMontagne, Aimee Mann, Sara Bareilles, Gomez, Aqualung, Richard Ashcroft, Suzanne Vega, Augustana, Ingrid Michaelson and Jakob Dylan.

Despite countless plaudits, the songwriter flies below the radar for many, a subject he has documented in a book entitled, I Choose This – How To Nearly Make It In The Music Industry. Yet Ford’s exquisite songwriting and powerful live performances ensure he remains one of the UK’s most important singer/songwriters in the eyes of critics and genuine music lovers.

Tour Dates:

2nd June Islington Assembly Rooms, London
3rd June Arts Centre, Norwich
4th June Greystones, Sheffield
6th June Cluny, Newcastle
7th June Oran Mor, Glasgow
15th June Thekla, Bristol
16th June Talking Heads, Southampton
17th June Donkey, Leicester
18th June Deaf Institute, Manchester
22nd June Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

Previous Shakenstir Reviews

http://www.shakenstir.co.uk/index.php/live/david-ford-hannah-peek-live/live/15256/

http://www.shakenstir.co.uk/index.php/reviews/david-ford-let-the-good-times-roll/reviews/15329/

http://www.davidfordmusic.com/


