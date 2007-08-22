London quartet The Boxer Rebellion reveal their brand new, anthemic single Let’s Disappear, taken from their highly anticipated fifth album Ocean By Ocean, which is out now.



“‘Let’s Disappear’ can be “interpreted in different ways, both sad and optimistic, but it’s main message is one of hope’” according to frontman Nathan Nicholson, and the single comes backed with a darker, alternative version of the track, one that feels altogether more anxious and worried – “the other side of the coin of that same dream of escape”, as well as a Spanish language version.

https://lnk.to/TBRLetsDisppear

https://lnk.to/TBRWavesandWavesEP

Now in their fifteenth year as a band, Ocean by Ocean is quite simply The Boxer Rebellion’s most complete record to date. Followed up by new EP Waves & Waves, featuring alternative versions of key album tracks, the band will be taking the record on the road for some very special US & UK dates in late 2016. Tickets for all dates are on sale now with all upcoming dates below.

Ocean By Ocean, was released 29th April 2016 through Absentee Recordings/Kobalt

Album Tracklisting

Weapon

Big Ideas

Let’s Disappear

Pull Yourself Together

Firework

Keep Me Close

Redemption

The Fog I Was Lost In

You Can Love Me

Let It Go

‘Let’s Disappear’ Tracklisting

Let’s Disappear (Radio Edit_

Let’s Disappear (Alt Version)

Escapermos (Let’s Disappear - Spanish Version)

Waves & Waves Tracklisting



Big Ideas (Alt Version)

Keep Me Close (Alt Version)

Pull Yourself Together (Alt Version)

The Fog I Was Lost In (Alt Version)

Recent Praise for Ocean By Ocean

Lavishly layered, at their very best. **** Q MAGAZINE

The Boxer Rebellion have only gotten bigger and better with age. THE LINE OF BEST FIT

Ocean By Ocean represents another giant leap forwards for a band who’ve constantly reinvented themselves at every given opportunity. DROWNED IN SOUND



TOUR DATES

01-Dec UK Manchester, Manchester Gorilla

02-Dec UK Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

06-Dec UK Brighton, The Haunt

07-Dec UK London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

http://www.theboxerrebellion.com/