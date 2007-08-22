|
Boxer Rebellion LP, EP & Tour
London quartet The Boxer Rebellion reveal their brand new, anthemic single Let’s Disappear, taken from their highly anticipated fifth album Ocean By Ocean, which is out now.
https://lnk.to/TBRLetsDisppear
Now in their fifteenth year as a band, Ocean by Ocean is quite simply The Boxer Rebellion’s most complete record to date. Followed up by new EP Waves & Waves, featuring alternative versions of key album tracks, the band will be taking the record on the road for some very special US & UK dates in late 2016. Tickets for all dates are on sale now with all upcoming dates below.
Ocean By Ocean, was released 29th April 2016 through Absentee Recordings/Kobalt
Album Tracklisting
Weapon
‘Let’s Disappear’ Tracklisting
Let’s Disappear (Radio Edit_
Waves & Waves Tracklisting
Recent Praise for Ocean By Ocean
Lavishly layered, at their very best. **** Q MAGAZINE
The Boxer Rebellion have only gotten bigger and better with age. THE LINE OF BEST FIT
Ocean By Ocean represents another giant leap forwards for a band who’ve constantly reinvented themselves at every given opportunity. DROWNED IN SOUND
01-Dec UK Manchester, Manchester Gorilla
