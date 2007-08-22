  A Thousand Horses Live

b-29

London quartet The Boxer Rebellion reveal their brand new, anthemic single Let’s Disappear, taken from their highly anticipated fifth album Ocean By Ocean, which is out now.

b-45
“‘Let’s Disappear’ can be “interpreted in different ways, both sad and optimistic, but it’s main message is one of hope’” according to frontman Nathan Nicholson, and the single comes backed with a darker, alternative version of the track, one that feels altogether more anxious and worried – “the other side of the coin of that same dream of escape”, as well as a Spanish language version.

https://lnk.to/TBRLetsDisppear
https://lnk.to/TBRWavesandWavesEP

b-53

Now in their fifteenth year as a band, Ocean by Ocean is quite simply The Boxer Rebellion’s most complete record to date. Followed up by new EP Waves & Waves, featuring alternative versions of key album tracks, the band will be taking the record on the road for some very special US & UK dates in late 2016. Tickets for all dates are on sale now with all upcoming dates below.

Ocean By Ocean, was released 29th April 2016 through Absentee Recordings/Kobalt

Album Tracklisting

Weapon
Big Ideas
Let’s Disappear
Pull Yourself Together
Firework
Keep Me Close
Redemption
The Fog I Was Lost In
You Can Love Me
Let It Go

‘Let’s Disappear’ Tracklisting

Let’s Disappear (Radio Edit_
Let’s Disappear (Alt Version)
Escapermos (Let’s Disappear - Spanish Version)

Waves & Waves Tracklisting

Big Ideas (Alt Version)
Keep Me Close (Alt Version)
Pull Yourself Together (Alt Version)
The Fog I Was Lost In (Alt Version)

Recent Praise for Ocean By Ocean

Lavishly layered, at their very best. **** Q MAGAZINE

The Boxer Rebellion have only gotten bigger and better with age. THE LINE OF BEST FIT

Ocean By Ocean represents another giant leap forwards for a band who’ve constantly reinvented themselves at every given opportunity. DROWNED IN SOUND

b-37
TOUR DATES

01-Dec UK Manchester, Manchester Gorilla
02-Dec UK Leeds, Brudenell Social Club
06-Dec UK Brighton, The Haunt
07-Dec UK London, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

http://www.theboxerrebellion.com/


