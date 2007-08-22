  David Ford 2017 Tour

BOB DYLAN AND HIS BAND ANNOUNCE UK TOUR

Bob Dylan and his Band return to the UK for a series of shows in May 2017.

Bob Dylan (born Robert Allen Zimmerman; May 24, 1941) is an American songwriter, singer, painter, and writer. He has been influential in popular music and culture for more than five decades. Much of his most celebrated work dates from the 1960s, when his songs chronicled social unrest. Early songs such as “Blowin’ in the Wind” and “The Times They Are a-Changin’” became anthems for the Civil Rights Movement and anti-war movement. Leaving behind his initial base in the American folk music revival, his six-minute single “Like a Rolling Stone”, recorded in 1965, enlarged the range of popular music.

Dylan’s lyrics incorporate a wide range of political, social, philosophical, and literary influences. They defied existing pop music conventions and appealed to the burgeoning counterculture. Initially inspired by the performances of Little Richard and the songwriting of Woody Guthrie, Robert Johnson, and Hank Williams, Dylan has amplified and personalized musical genres. His recording career, spanning more than 50 years, has explored the traditions in American songâ€”from folk, blues, and country to gospel, rock and roll, and rockabilly to English, Scottish, and Irish folk music, embracing even jazz and the Great American Songbook. Dylan performs with guitar, keyboards, and harmonica. Backed by a changing lineup of musicians, he has toured steadily since the late 1980s on what has been dubbed the Never Ending Tour. His accomplishments as a recording artist and performer have been central to his career, but his songwriting is considered his greatest contribution.

Since 1994, Dylan has published seven books of drawings and paintings, and his work has been exhibited in major art galleries. As a musician, Dylan has sold more than 100 million records, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time. He has also received numerous awards including eleven Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and an Academy Award. Dylan has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Minnesota Music Hall of Fame, Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Songwriters Hall of Fame. The Pulitzer Prize jury in 2008 awarded him a special citation for “his profound impact on popular music and American culture, marked by lyrical compositions of extraordinary poetic power.” In May 2012, Dylan received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama. In 2016, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”

Tour Dates 2017

3Â  MAY Cardiff, Wales, Motorpoint Arena
4Â  MAY Bournemouth, England, Bournemouth
5Â  MAY Nottingham, England, Motorpoint Arena
7Â  MAY Glasgow, Scotland, SECC Clyde Auditorium
8Â  MAY Liverpool, England, Echo Arena
9Â  MAY London, England, The SSE Arena, Wembley
11 MAY Dublin, Ireland, 3ArenaÂ 

13 JUN Port Chester, NY, Capitol Theatre
14 JUN Port Chester, NY, Capitol Theatre
15 JUN Port Chester, NY, Capitol Theatre
17 JUN Dover, DE, Firefly FestivalÂ
18 JUN Wallingford, CT, Toyota presents Oakdale
20 JUN Shelburne, VT, The Green at Shelburne
21 JUN Providence, RI, Providence Performing Arts

23 JUN Kingston, NY, Hutton BrickyardsÂ Â
24 JUN Kingston, NY, Hutton BrickyardsÂ Â
25 JUN Syracuse, NY, Lakeview Amphitheatre
27 JUN Kingston, ON, Rogers K-Rock Centre
29 JUN Ottawa, ON, Richcraft
30 JUN MontrÃ©al, QC, Centre Bell
2 JULÂ  Barrie, ONMolson Centre
4 JULÂ  Oshawa, ON, Tribute Communities Centre
5 JULÂ  Toronto, ON, Air Canada Centre
6 JULÂ  London, ON, Budweiser Gardens
8 JULÂ  Detroit, MI, Joe Louis Arena
9 JULÂ  Milwaukee, WI, SummerfestÂ
12 JUL Winnipeg, MB, MTS Centre
14 JUL Saskatoon, SKSask, Tel Centre
15 JUL Moose Jaw, SKMosaic Place
16 JUL Calgary, AB, Southern Alberta JubileeÂ
19 JUL Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place
21 JUL Dawson Creek, BC, Encana Events Centre
22 JUL Prince George, BC, CN CentreÂ Â
24 JUL Kelowna, BC, Prospera Place
25 JUL Vancouver, BC, Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
27 JUL Victoria, BC, Save on Foods Memorial

https://www.bobdylan.com/


