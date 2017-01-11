  A Thousand Horses Live

Blue Aeroplanes Are Back!

a-62

THE BLUE AEROPLANES RETURN WITH “WELCOME, STRANGER!” ON JANUARY 6TH 2017 AND ANNOUNCE UK TOUR

The Blue Aeroplanes’ unique amalgam of rock, folk, poetry, punk, dance and art has been an acknowledged influence on a wide range of bands including REM and Radiohead. Combining pop smarts with serious weirdness, they have released almost thirty albums on various labels, several of which have charted in the UK Top 40 and the US Alternative Top 10.

a-52

Their 1990 album ‘Swagger’ was ‘Rock Album Of The Year’ in many publications including The Sunday Times. Ex-members have gone on to play with Massive Attack, Suede, Placebo, Goldfrapp and Primal Scream, while for many years they shared multi-instrumentalist Ian Kearey with folk legends the Oyster Band. They remain the only group to have been banned from The Rainbow Lounge, Lemmy’s favourite hangout, and been invited to play at the Hay-On-Wye Literary Festival.

a-72

Now comes the release of the band’s twelfth studio album, ‘Welcome, Stranger!’, recorded by the longest-lasting Aeroplanes line up to date. Original members Gerard Langley (poet/singer), and John Langley (drummer), sometimes with Wojtek Dmochowski (dancer), are joined by Gerard Starkie, formerly the main man of Witness and an Aeroplane since 2006, Chris Sharp (bassist and owner of The Fleece venue in Bristol), a band member since 2008, and the more recent additions Bec Jevons (guitarist and front-person of I Destroy) and guitarist Mike Youe. John and Mike also play with Bristol punk legend (and ex-Aeroplane) Rita Lynch, while Gerard is also Head Of Songwriting at BIMM Bristol, where he was responsible for guiding the early steps of George Ezra, among others.

The Blue Aeroplanes will be touring the UK in January 2017. See full dates below:

LIVERPOOL
O2 Academy 2 Liverpool
Wed, 11/01/17

MANCHESTER
Manchester Ruby Lounge
Thu, 12/01/17

NEWCASTLE
O2 Academy 2 Newcastle
Fri, 13/01/17

EDINBURGH
Voodoo Rooms
Sat, 14/01/17

GLASGOW
Stereo, Glasgow
Sun, 15/01/17

NOTTINGHAM
Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Wed, 18/01/17

LONDON
O2 Academy Islington
Sat, 21/01/17

OXFORD
The Cellar
Wed, 25/01/17

SHEFFIELD
Sheffield Leadmill
Thu, 26/01/17

NORWICH
Norwich Arts Centre
Fri, 27/01/17

BRIGHTON
Patterns
Sat, 28/01/17

EXETER
The Cavern, Exeter
Sun, 29/01/17

Buy tickets here:

https://www.ents24.com/uk/tour-dates/the-blue-aeroplanes

