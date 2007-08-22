Ani DiFranco’s new BINARY Album is out June 9 on Righteous Babe and Aveline Records

Special Guests include Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon. Mixed by Tchad Blake.

DiFranco is also appearing at THE LONDON PALLADIUM SUNDAY 2ND JULY 2017

Righteous Babe Records and singer/songwriter Ani DiFranco have announced her twentieth studio album BINARY, set for June 9th. With Binary, the iconic singer/songwriter/activist/poet/DIY trendsetter returns to territory that brought her to the world’s attention more than twenty-five years ago. One of the first artists to create her own label in 1990, she has been recognized among the feminist pantheon for her entrepreneurship, social activism, and outspoken political lyrics. At a time of global chaos and confusion, DiFranco is trying to make sense of it all with a set of songs offering a wide range of perspective and musical scope.

European Fans can pre-order the album now and exclusively in CD, and vinyl formats from Ani DiFranco’s PledgeMusic campaign page. Pledgers who pre-order the album will receive three instant gratification tracks and access to exclusive artist updates and bonus content. Fans will also be able to order special memorabilia including lyric books, t-shirts, screen-printed posters, totes, socks, signed guitars, and art prints.

Link here: http://www.pledgemusic.com/projects/anidifranco

The album will also be available from the merch stand on Ani’s European tour dates and digitally from all the major streaming and download services continent wide.

Written prior to the 2016 election, the songs on Binary are prescient of the current political situation in America. Ani tackles the challenge and necessity of teaching non-violence with “Pacifist’s Lament” and the need for empathy in “Terrifying Sight.” “Play God,” a rallying cry for reproductive rights, is currently playing out in Congress. And on the title track, DiFranco reveals the larger meaning of the album. “This binary principle is echoed throughout our bodies, “ Ani notes. “With one ear, we “hear” but only with two ears can we perceive the full spectrum of depth and position. This idea that refuses now to let me go; that nothing can truly exist except in relationship with something else, is where this song and this album are coming from.”

The backbone of BINARY’S sound is DiFranco’s long-time rhythm section of bassist Todd Sickafoose and drummer Terence Higgins, but on much of the album, the trio is augmented with some all-star guests. Virtuoso violinist Jenny Scheinman and keyboard wizard Ivan Neville both join in for more than half of the record. Other contributors include the legendary Maceo Parker, Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, and Gail Ann Dorsey, longtime bassist for David Bowie. New Orleans resident DiFranco takes special pride in the Crescent City funk spearheaded by natives Higgins and Neville on a number of the tunes. “Their souls are of this place,” she says. “The feel they bring is something they got in utero.” When it came time to mix Ani turned things over to Tchad Blake (The Black Keys, Pearl Jam), the result a bold sonic imprint elevating the songs to a new level in her canon.

Binary represents the first album release from a European joint venture between Aveline Records and Righteous Babe Records. The Aveline Records label was established in the UK in 2016 by the triumvirate of long time Righteous Babe European representative Ian Blackaby, Lizzie Evans of Evans Above PR and Immy Doman co-founder of the legendary Green Note venue in London’s Camden town.

DiFranco spent much of 2016 on the VOTE DAMMIT tour, driving home the need to get out the vote for the local, congressional and presidential elections. In the days following, fans turned to her for guidance with renewed earnestness, anxious to hear music and wisdom from the longtime activist. Ani encouraged fans to take political action and did the same herself, participating in the Women’s March on Washington and performing at the official Women’s March after party benefiting Planned Parenthood with The National and Sleater-Kinney.

Ani will be honored with this year’s Independent Icon Award at the American Association of Independent Music’s (A2IM) Libera Awards ceremony in June. She will be performing in Europe this summer for the first time since 2014 including appearances at Glastonbury Festival and the London Palladium.

