Shakenstir has been around for seventeen years but 2017 has been our busiest live performance coverage year ever. However, it’s been more than a numbers game. The quality and diversity on show has also been unrivalled. So here’s a brief summary of some of what we’ve witnessed to-date along with extensive image galleries for all.

Blue Aeroplanes

Liverpool O2 Academy, 11 January 2017

The Band

Gerard Langley - vocals

John Langley - drums

Wojtek Dmochowski - dangerous Polish dancing

Gerard Starkie - guitar

Chris Sharp - bass guitar

Bec Jevons - guitar, vocals

Mike Youe - guitar, vocals

“They bring a majestically poetic, literary edge to punky, psychedelic rock’n’roll.”

And some! Since the band’s first release in 1986 and after a turnover of some 48 band members, the band and its founding fathers are back in Liverpool following their latest album release. The small venue is packed with the most loyal of fans anticipating that familiar live magic fronted by singer-come-poet Gerard Langley and led a merry dance by the indefatigueable Wojtek Dmochowski. As expected, a best-of setlist, a stage full of musicians and a fun time had by all.

Setlist

Dead Tree! Dead Tree!

Your Own World

Retro Moon

Lodging For Xs On A Map

Sweet Like Chocolate

What It Is

Skin

Oak Apple Tree

Walking Under Ladders For A Living

Elvis Festival

Nothing Will Ever Happen In THe Future

Missy Lame

Jacket Hangs

And Stones

Here Is The Heart Of All Wild Things

I Wanna Be Your Lover

Poetland

Breakin’ In My Heart

http://www.theblueaeroplanes.com/

More Images Here: http://www.shakenstir.co.uk/index.php/gallery/?album=3448&gallery=1976