Seen & Heard Jan-March 2017
Shakenstir has been around for seventeen years but 2017 has been our busiest live performance coverage year ever. However, it’s been more than a numbers game. The quality and diversity on show has also been unrivalled. So here’s a brief summary of some of what we’ve witnessed to-date along with extensive image galleries for all.
Blue Aeroplanes
The Band
Gerard Langley - vocals
“They bring a majestically poetic, literary edge to punky, psychedelic rock’n’roll.”
And some! Since the band’s first release in 1986 and after a turnover of some 48 band members, the band and its founding fathers are back in Liverpool following their latest album release. The small venue is packed with the most loyal of fans anticipating that familiar live magic fronted by singer-come-poet Gerard Langley and led a merry dance by the indefatigueable Wojtek Dmochowski. As expected, a best-of setlist, a stage full of musicians and a fun time had by all.
Setlist
Dead Tree! Dead Tree!
http://www.theblueaeroplanes.com/
More Images Here: http://www.shakenstir.co.uk/index.php/gallery/?album=3448&gallery=1976
