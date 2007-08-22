  A Thousand Horses Live

  Blue Aeroplanes Are Back!

  Martha Wainwright 2017 LP & Tour

  Rachael Yamagata Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Leonard Cohen 1934-2016

  Slow Show New LP & Tour

  Swans Live in Manchester

  One More Time With Feeling

  Jimmy Eat World Tour & New LP

  Xylouris White New LP & Tour

  Nick Cave With Feeling

  Todd Rundgren New Live CD/DVD

  Recently Seen & Heard

  Ben Folds & yMusic Live

  Dan Patlansky Live Blues

  Beverley Knight Live

  Ash Live in Manchester

  Meilyr Jones Live

  On The MONEY

  Reef Live in Pictures

  Ludovico Einaudi Live 2016

  Barry Adamson Live Manchester

  Jess Glynne Live 2016

  They Might Be Giants Live

  The Temperance Movement Live

  Beth Hart 2016 Tour

  Courtney Barnett Live

  Mercury Rev Live

  Asian Dub Foundation Live

  False Advertising Live

  Mew Live in Manchester

  Gemma Hayes Live Liverpool

  Hoobastank, P.O.D. & AAF Live

  Elevant Live in Chester

  Xylouris White Live in Gent

  James Live in Liverpool

  Joanne Shaw Taylor Live

  Asia Live in Manchester

  Foreigner Live Manchester

  The Feeling Live in Liverpool

  Glen Hansard & Friends Live

  Seasick Steve Live

Rachael Yamagata Live

yp-1

The Kings Arms, Salford, 21 November 2016

I have fully stepped into my role as healer, optimist, entrepreneur, writer, producer and spirited badass,” says Yamagata. “And that is my ‘why.’”

Tucked away at the culmination of a dead end little side road road in Manchester is The Kings Arms pub. On the first floor are two venues including the tiny aptly named Theatre where Yamagata is performing. With its high domed ceiling and space for little more than 100 people, I wondered how good the acoustic quality would be and whether this mysterious little venuue would attract the punters to see a less than mainstream artist.

s-110

One of the answers to these questions was quickly answered when two rather oddly named folk singer/songwriters performed. First Tragicomics, a thirty-something artist, and his guitar proved that the little venue’s acoustic quality was rather nice. He also proved to have a pleasant voice and songs while far from setting the world alight. That said, the mid-full audience was genuinely appreciative.

sp-29

The Gildings was a middle-aged guy who sat performing at keyoards. He was also pleasant, singing romantic ballads while seeming to be under the influence - although this didn’t stop him continually joking with his audience between songs. It seems strange to me that I walked away from this show not knowing both these performers’ real names…but then perhaps it didn’t really matter.

However, they did serve to exemplify the major quality differences between the feature artist and themselves, and it was a chalk and cheese comparison.

yp-2

I first heard Yamagata back in 2009 following the release of an extraordinary double CD album called ELEPHANT, TEETH SINKING INTO HEART. Seldom have I heard such an honest, raw and emotional album which basically described a mother and daughter relationship. And so to 2016 and a new album which is different but no less dramatic. Yamagata was involved on the production of the record and has done a superb job.

She walks onto the stage, picks up her guitar and stands at the mic to open with a song I did not recognise, ‘The Only Fault’. By this time the small auditorium was full to overflowing and I wondered how on earth these punters had become aware of this American singer/songwriter stranger… Her opening song performance confirmed her wonderful quality and distinction. I did recognise the second song, ‘Money Fame Thunder’, which ends her new album. It’s a slow-burner and immediate confirmation that she is indeed something special. Vocally, she travels the scale with ease, sincerity and  feeling. Lyrically, her songs are from the top drawer with melodies that ease the door open very wide.

yp-3

Babe I know you’re weary of running out of time
We don’t know what we’re missing
Till it’s on the headline
Babe I know you’re working to figure this all out
Sometimes you think you’re going crazy
Staring at me (Darling I miss you crazy)

It ain’t the money or the fame or the thunder
It ain’t the memory of where you thought you’d be
It’s just that you feel like a tightrope walker
You’re gone too high to ever land back on your feet

Babe I know you’re waiting for something big to start
It seems like endless complications
Weighing down your heart

It ain’t the routines or phone rings or the or the players
You keep on moving towards where you need to be
It’s just sometimes there’s no words to make it better
And you want someone else to feel what you need

Page: 1 2 3


Back


Shakenstir Photo Supplement
Liverpool 2009 - Gallery: Bloc Party
Bloc Party
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

A Thousand Horses - Gallery: Our Live Year 2016
Our Live Year 2016 Manchester 2016 - Gallery: The Boxer Rebellion
The Boxer Rebellion
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage