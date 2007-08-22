  A Thousand Horses Live

  Blue Aeroplanes Are Back!

  Martha Wainwright 2017 LP & Tour

  Rachael Yamagata Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Leonard Cohen 1934-2016

  Slow Show New LP & Tour

  Swans Live in Manchester

  One More Time With Feeling

  Jimmy Eat World Tour & New LP

  Xylouris White New LP & Tour

  Nick Cave With Feeling

  Todd Rundgren New Live CD/DVD

  Recently Seen & Heard

  Ben Folds & yMusic Live

  Dan Patlansky Live Blues

  Beverley Knight Live

  Ash Live in Manchester

  Meilyr Jones Live

  On The MONEY

  Reef Live in Pictures

  Ludovico Einaudi Live 2016

  Barry Adamson Live Manchester

  Jess Glynne Live 2016

  They Might Be Giants Live

  The Temperance Movement Live

  Beth Hart 2016 Tour

  Courtney Barnett Live

  Mercury Rev Live

  Asian Dub Foundation Live

  False Advertising Live

  Mew Live in Manchester

  Gemma Hayes Live Liverpool

  Hoobastank, P.O.D. & AAF Live

  Elevant Live in Chester

  Xylouris White Live in Gent

  James Live in Liverpool

  Joanne Shaw Taylor Live

  Asia Live in Manchester

  Foreigner Live Manchester

  The Feeling Live in Liverpool

  Glen Hansard & Friends Live

  Seasick Steve Live

Jimmy Eat World Live

jew-5

Manchester Academy, 10 November 2016

am-21

The Amazons Band Members

Matt Thompson - vocals, Joe Emmett - drums, Elliot Briggs - bass, Chris Alderton - guitar

Sole support for Jimmy Eat World were a new young guitar band from Reading called The Amazons. The band has been steadily garnering younger fans over the last couple of years in supporting leading bands and festivals. A support slot for Jimmy Eat World is another major step up the ladder but for me the band has to more clearly define itself in a market that is becoming very difficult to penetrate in any meaningful way. A primary strategy must be to secure radio airplay and I heard a couple of songs that were ‘friendly’ enough to make it to Radio 1 et al. The band sounded and looked good while generating genuine applause from even older punters.

jew-2

Jimmy Eat World Band Members

Jim Adkins - lead and backing vocals, lead guitar
Tom Linton - rhythm guitar, backing and lead vocals
Zach Lind - drums, percussion, programming
Rick Burch - bass guitar, backing vocals
Current touring members
Robin Vining - keyboards, percussion, guitar, backing vocals

I’m not sure whether I should be surprised or not…I had expected Manchester University’s largest Academy venue to be full to overflowing for Jimmy Eat World but not so. I wondered if the band’s 23 year history had somehow dimmed the excellence of its song output which mostly combined great lyrics with memorable softer rock melodies. In live performance terms they always seem to deliver the goods and in fresh-faced leadman Jim Adkins the band possesses a real treasure.

jew-3

Be that as it may, Adkins profers a a simple and brief greeting before embarking at full and relentless pelt with rhythmically powerful new song ‘Get Right’ followed by 2001 bone-crunching punk-rocker classic ‘Bleed American’. I wondered if the show was about to launch into a best of from the band’s 23 year releases? Melodic pop-rocker ‘I Will Steal You Back’(2013) and ‘Big Casino’(2007) confirmed that this was indeed the setlist strategy (and hugely welcome). In fact the first 6 songs  spanned the years 2001 to 2016 with the audience response notably warmer for the older songs.

In a show lasting about 2 hours the band performed flawlessly with setlist that few would have complained about. Did I discover anything new? Well, I did. In fact a few things caught my attention. First the range of emotions played out in songs that covered diverse pace. Then the vital role that guitars play in the band’s makeup; as opposed to a heavy bass dominance. Finally, I hadn’t realised how melodic the band’s songs were, and how the band embraced a variety of popular rock/pop genres to make their point.

jew-4

The audience revelled in the show and especially in the vintage songs. There were singalongs and encore demands that I felt would have kept the band on stage well past curfew. This was a great show by a band with many more years left in them.

SETLIST

Get Right (new)
Bleed America (2001)
I Will STeal You Back (2013)
Big Casino (2007)
If You Don’t, Don’t (2001)
You Are Free (2016)
Pass The Baby (2016)
Futures (2004)
Polaris (2004)
Blister (2002)
It Matters (2016)
You With Me (2016)
For Me This Is Heaven (2002)
Lucky Denver Mint (2002)
Always be (2007)
A Praise Chorus (2008)
My Best Theory (2010)
23 (2004)
Work (2004)
Pain (2004)
The Middle (2001)
Sure And Certain (2016)
Sweetness (2001)

jew-6

http://www.jimmyeatworld.com/


Back


Shakenstir Photo Supplement
Manchester 2009 - Gallery: The Airborne Toxic Event
The Airborne Toxic Event
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

A Thousand Horses - Gallery: Our Live Year 2016
Our Live Year 2016 Manchester 2016 - Gallery: The Boxer Rebellion
The Boxer Rebellion
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage