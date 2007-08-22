  Freya Beer’s Debut LP

  Dave Grohl STORYTELLER

  Erin Rae New LP Feb 2022

  Sea Girls Live

  Vangelis Juno To Jupiter

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Nirvana NEVERMIND 30th

  Metallica’s METALLICA Remaster

  The Charlatans 30th Year

  Politics is Failing

  Martha Wainwright’s LP Review

  Making the Image: Miles Davis

  Foo Fighters 2022 Live

  Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

  Basia Bulat 2022 Tour Dates

  Plant & Krauss Return - New LP

  Beth Hart Adds Live UK Dates

  James Blake New LP

  Brand New Zeros New LP

  Bocelli - One Night In Central Park

  Wassailer I, THE BASTARD

  Jesse Malin’s New LP

  Dot Allison Heart-Shaped Scars

  Katey Brooks UK Singer/Songwriter

  Nina Simone, Etta James, Live

  Felice Brothers New LP

  G Harrison All Things Must Pass

  Barbra Streisand: RELEASE ME 2

  The Beatles & India Documentary

  Hello Cosmos DREAM HARDER

  Joana Serrat’s New Record

  Imelda May’s Best Yet

  The Mono LPS Great Record

  Laurie Anderson’s BIG SCIENCE

  Within Temptation & Evanescence

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Newton Faulkner Returns

  Edge Of Paradise New LP

  St. Vincent LP & New Single

  SHIT FLOATS

  Rob Zombie New Releases

  AMY WINEHOUSE AT THE BBC

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Arial East Tries Harder

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Discover Miriam Stockley

  Ariel Posen New LP

  Young Knives Are Back!

  Montreux Jazz Festival 2021

  Music & Brexit

  Ani DiFranco New LP +

  Discover David Ford

  Happy New Year?

  My Best Albums for 2020

  Joe Bonamassa Guitar Man

  Is The USA Nightmare Over?

  Download Back in 2021!

  On Barbra Streisand

  Roger Waters Us + Them Review

  Skunk Anansie 2021 Tour

  Metallica’s S&M2 Review

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  My 100 Favourite Albums

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

UK Democracy Threatened

p-319

‘You know the best thing about what you wrote?’ the boy went on, and Tomas could see the effort it cost him to speak. ‘Your refusal to compromise. Your clear-cut sense of what’s good and what’s evil, something we’re beginning to lose. We have no idea any more what it means to feel guilty. The Communists have the excuse that Stalin misled them. Murderers have the excuse that their mothers didn’t love them. And suddenly you come out and say: there is no excuse. No one could be more innocent, in his soul and conscience, than Oedipus. And yet he punished himself when he saw what he had done.’

From The The Unbearable Lightness Of Being By Milan Kundera

f-410

Something terrible is happening to the UK’s democratic status. Over the years there have been many major examples of governing prime ministers undermining democracy and social wellbeing. A few examples: Thatcher backed by her MPs undermined the country’s industrial base with dire long-term consequences. May’s immigration policy left many immigrants of colour disenfranchised (the Windrush scandal) and unable to benefit from health services, work, education with the threat and actual deportation for many.

f-144

Cameron introduced the EU referendum which also left the country with long-term economic and social problems. Tony Blair joined Bush in promoting war against Iraq against the wishes of the UN, the UK public but passed by parliament based on unproven intelligence and an enhanced, inaccurate report. The implications to Middle East peace and prosperity are incalculable and devastating. In addition tens of thousands of lives were lost and millions sought safety by leaving their homes for distant shores.

f-173

The current prime minister, Boris Johnson, has continued the trend with gusto. Firstly, he lead a substantially misleading Brexit campaign which many believed with the result that the UK left its most profitable and friendly alliance which had lasted over 40 years. He tried illegally to close parliamentary debate and lied to the Queen. He promised that ‘Brexit is done’ and finally agreed to an EU departure deal that was far from done with difficult negotiations still taking place over several aspects including the Northern Ireland Protocol. And this while the UK’s overseas trade is declining alarmingly with European trade down by nearly 20%. Johnson’s team failed to initiate lockdowns early enough while allowing infected aged patients to enter the social care system with many deaths resulting. The poor, corrupt and mishandled supply of PEP also contributed to the second-highest death rate in the world.

f-710

Page: 1 2


Back

Manchester 2009 - Gallery: Rise Against
Rise Against
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Manchester 2021 - Gallery: Emily Burns
Emily Burns Manchester 2021 - Gallery: Rag 'n' Bone Man
Rag 'n' Bone Man
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage