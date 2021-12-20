THE CHARLATANS 30TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES THIS WINTER

+ NEW BEST-OF COMPILATION A HEAD FULL OF IDEAS, OUT 15 OCTOBER

AVAILABLE AS: CD, 2CD DELUXE, 2LP, 3LPX EDITIONS +

THE CHARLATANS proudly announce their (Covid) delayed release of their 30th Anniversary tour and a career spanning best-of entitled: A HEAD FULL OF IDEAS.

Released on Then Recordings through Republic Of Music, A HEAD FULL OF IDEAS will sum up their remarkable progress from 1990 Manchester scene hopefuls to one of the UK’s most enduring and best-loved bands.

Over the years, the band have notched up 13 Top 40 studio albums - three of them number ones - alongside 22 hit singles, four of them top 10. The rollercoaster highs have been accompanied by some shattering lows, any which one of them could have felled a less resilient band, from nervous breakdowns to near bankruptcy and the deaths of two founder members.

Somehow, they have not just carried on but adapted and transformed. The classic Charlatans sound - driving Hammond organ, Northern Soul and house-influenced rhythms, swaggering guitars and Tim Burgess’s sunny yet somehow yearning vocal - is instantly recognisable. And in spite of everything they have been through their music is now more relevant than ever, The Guardian described their last album, Different Days as “one of their best ever.”

The A HEAD FULL OF IDEAS album will also be available as a 6 vinyl LP Box Set. This limited edition set, is a diverse collection portrayed over five Transparent blue vinyl LP’s, spanning their hits, classic live performances, unheard demo’s and rarities and remixes. Within the box will also be an exclusive Original Demo’s 7″ featuring ‘Indian Rope’/'The Only One I Know’, as well as a signed print of a tour poster from the early 90’s, a booklet featuring unseen photographs and sleeve notes by friend and journalist Dave Simpson. Their iconic and hugely adored live track One To Another (circa 1997) provides the titles for the individual vinyl collection within the box set. Each piece of vinyl is named after a lyric from the song.

There will also be triple vinyl LP version and 2CD deluxe version featuring the hits albums, plus a bonus live album TRUST IS FOR BELIEVERS, and finally a cd or vinyl of just the hits albums.

In celebration of the new best-of album, an accompanying Winter Tour will begin at Belfast, Limelight 22/11/21 and finish in Aberdeen on 20/12/21. With tickets on sale now, full dates and details are as follows:

30TH ANNIVERSARY - LIVE DATES:

November 2021

22nd Belfast, Limelight

23rd Dublin, Olympia

25th Buckley, The Tivoli

26th Bristol, O2 Academy

27th Birmingham, O2 Academy

29th Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

30th Bournemouth, Academy

December 2021

02nd Oxford, O2 Academy

03rd Cambridge, Corn Exchange

04th Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

06th Lincoln, Engine Shed

08th Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory

09th Newcastle, City Hall

10th London, Brixton Academy

14th Exeter, Great Hall

16th Nottingham, Rock City

17th Leeds, O2 Academy

18th Glasgow, O2 Academy

20th Aberdeen, Music Hall

21st Edinburgh, Corn Exchange

Tickets are on sale now, available from: https://www.thecharlatans.net/gigs