  Chastity Brown’s LP & Tour

  Montreux Jazz Fest 2022

  Josh Radin LP & 2022 Tour

  Download 2022 Tickets On Sale

  Chvrches Live

  Eric Gales LP & UK Tour

  Andrés Peña Flamenco Star Live

  Paul Draper Live

  Record Reviews

  A Fly-Free Zone

  Liverpool Jazz Festival

  Newton Faulkner Live 2022

  New Joe Satriani LP

  Within Temptation & Evanescence

  New Waterboys LP

  J. McLaughlin The Montreux Years

  Erin Rae New LP Feb 2022

  Cat Power New LP in 2022

  2021 - A Record Year?

  Hampton Court 2022

  Elvis Costello 2022 LP & Tour

  West Side Story 2021

  Latest Album Reviews

  The Charlatans Live

  Placebo Back in 2022

  UK Democracy Threatened

  Rag’n'Bone Man Live

  Dave Grohl STORYTELLER

  Sea Girls Live

  Martha Wainwright Live

  Politics is Failing

  Martha Wainwright’s LP Review

  Making the Image: Miles Davis

  Foo Fighters 2022 Live

  Basia Bulat 2022 Tour Dates

  Beth Hart Adds Live UK Dates

  Nina Simone, Etta James, Live

  G Harrison All Things Must Pass

  The Beatles & India Documentary

  Joana Serrat’s New Record

  Imelda May’s Best Yet

  Moby The Very Best Of Interview

  Lucy Kruger TRANSIT TAPES

  Newton Faulkner Returns

  Edge Of Paradise New LP

  St. Vincent LP & New Single

  SHIT FLOATS

  AMY WINEHOUSE AT THE BBC

  Joe Bonamassa Live!

  Rodrigo Y Gabriela Interview

  Amy Macdonald Rescheduled Gig

  Discover Miriam Stockley

  Ariel Posen New LP

  Music & Brexit

  Ani DiFranco New LP +

  Discover David Ford

  Happy New Year?

  Joe Bonamassa Guitar Man

  On Barbra Streisand

  Metallica’s S&M2 Review

  The State We’re In…

  Welcome Back! But To What?

  What Have We Done?

  A RISK TOO FAR

  Photojournalism Hero

  Samantha Fish Live

  Gill Landry Live in Chester

  Noah Gundersen Live

  David Gilmour’s Interview

  Snow Patrol Live in Manchester

  New Model Army Live

  Shakespears Sister Live

  Lamb Live in Manchester

  The Struts Live

  Sting & Shaggy Live

  Ana Popovic, Lynne Jackaman Live

  David Gray Live in Liverpool

  The Slow Readers Club Live

  Karine Polwart Trio Live

  Benjamin Folke Thomas Live

  Chilly Gonzales Live

  Gomez Live in Manchester

  John Lennon Interview

  My 100 Favourite Albums

  Ray LaMontagne Live

  Satriani’s G3 Live

  Jim White Live in Manchester

  Tori Amos Live

  Bush & RavenEye Live

  Laura Marling Live

  Jimmy Eat World Live

  Roger Waters on Amused To Death

The Cavalry Never Arrived

s-77

Georgia, Syria, Crimea, Ukraine - a catalogue of evil, deadly, destructive and illegal campaigns launched by the most dictatorial and undemocratic leaders of our time. Putin hides his crimes by gagging the Russian media while jailing and killing his political opposition. If the Russian people knew the truth about his ‘military operation’ in Ukraine I’m sure that Putin, MPs and senior politicians surrounding him wouldn’t last five minutes.

p-321

How many lives will it take? How many destroyed cities and towns will it take? How many displaced inhabitants will it take? To rid the world of this despot.

I cannot understand how these autocrats generate such strong allegiance from those around them; that follow blindly and perform such evil acts on their behalf.

p-224

To a lesser degree and in lower league we have our own Boris Johnson who lied and mislead the British people over Brexit, that tried to stop parliament from functioning, that lied to the queen, that cleared his party of those independent-minded conservative MPs who disagreed, that accepted Russian political donations, and that will do anything to save his dishonest and incompetent skin. And who rewards blind loyalty alone with senior and junior government positions, and honours. I must also mention the management of the pandemic that has killed over 180,000 UK citizens despite the fact that we are an island nation that should have been far more successful in minimising the spread of this deadly disease, as have all other island nations. He is a leader unable to give a straight answer to a straight question and continually misleads the country and parliament.

s-67

But Putin is in another class altogether; a premier league player. My question is, how does he continue to get away with it?

How many times have NATO and the UN stood by and watched millions injured and die, with cities and towns demolished - patently obvious war crimes and genocide? Myanmar, Yemen and Syria are prime and current examples. Putin’s illegal aggression in Ukraine is sickening in its level of criminality, ferocity, destruction, death and injury. But those institutions designed to stop such illegality and protect places and people is not working. In the case of Ukraine, a no-fly zone is the very least the country needs, but Putin’s empty nuclear threats have won the day. Yes, other nations have supplied weaponry and other aid, but after the fact; when the damage has already been done with the real prospect of much more to come.

p-152

NATO has strengthened surrounding Eastern block NATO member countries, but why on earth wasn’t Ukraine given membership of the club for protection against the inevitable? It’s all too little, too late. And once again NATO is seen wanting while Russia and China still hold veto votes in the security council effectively blocking any protective action. When will NATO change to a majority vote system? Even better, eject countries that behave like Russia and China.

p-105

India is another major democracy with an autocratic leader who refuses to condemn Russian’s Ukraine war, and yet Boris Johnson still sees fit to travel to India to negotiate trade deals. Self-interest seems to dominate rather than principle. In this instance Johnson is desperate to do deals with anyone and everyone in an attempt to offset the major loss of EU business which is already proving to be economically disastrous (and it’s just the beginning).

p-133

When a Russian fighter jet encroached Turkish airspace, it was shot down. What did Putin do? He formed an alliance with the Turkish autocratic leader rather than respond militarily. Putin only understands force rather than sanctions, which will only really affect the innocent Russian population.

p-515

So we continue to watch this tragedy unfold, via our independent/free media sector, while desperate people huddle in basements and leave their destroyed homes, relatives and friends to travel to safer havens with no knowledge of where they are going or what they will do. And while their men stay behind to help save their country.

p-418

It’s shameful that the cavalry never arrived.

p-614


Back

Liverpool 2010 - Gallery: Neil Cowley Trio
Neil Cowley Trio
LATEST GALLERY IMAGES

Ukraine 2022 - Gallery: Where Was The Cavalry?
Where Was The Cavalry? Ukraine 2022 - Gallery: When Will It Stop?
When Will It Stop?
Shakenstir Links

Advertising
NPR
 Shakenstir.co.uk

Home Interviews
Search Features
Reviews Contact Us
Live Gallery
News Terms & Conditions
Shakenstir - Homepage Links Reviews Live Interviews Features News Contact Gallery Shakenstir - Homepage