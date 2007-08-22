This is taken only from the recordings I have heard but there may be fantastic recordings which I haven’t received and cannot include here. With limited resources and time, it’s way easier to receive and review hard copy, in addition to hearing the record in its original hard copy form on good quality equipment. Steaming has never worked for me in assessing and enjoying music.

It’s been a very difficult year and for many reasons: Coronavirus, Trump, Brexit, Johnson, Corbin, Russia, Hong Kong, Senior Prime Minister Advisor, The Extreme Right, Black Lives Matter, Autocratic Governments, Parliamentary Bullying, Economy, Poverty, Refugees, International Law-Breaking - I could go on and on. There’s never been a year like it since the world wars. Early in the year live music shows were banned although I did manage to cover a few before lockdowns came into effect. One advantage of the Internet came to the fore as some musical acts gave online shows, including a wonderful live performance by Andrea Bocelli in Milan. Sky Arts has a wonderful reputation and I believe leads the pack for coverage of more serious arts, including some classic live shows from across a broad range of genres.

During a year of minimum live music photography opportunities I’ve widened my horizens to include many photographic subjects which are summed up in 2020 THE YEAR IN PHOTOGRAPHS (featured below this).

Musical releases have been varied and while not a vintage year has produced some excellent recordings. Two of my favourites, perhaps understandably in current circumstances, were the truly incrdible live recordings from Metallica and Roger Waters. Both represent the peak of live performance and come with DVDs which are absolutely essential accompanying buys.

So here it is, my favourites of 2020. Hopefully I’ll be able to see some of them performed live sometime in 2021. I can only hope.

Metallica & San Francisco Symphony S&M2 (2CD & DVD/Blu Ray). Blackened Recordings

Roger Waters ՍՏ+ΤΗΕΜ (2017/2018 ԼΙVΕ TOՍR). Columbia Records, Sony Music Entertainment

Fiona Apple FETCH THE BOLT CUTTERS. Columbia

Surfjian Stevens THE ASCENSION. Asthmatic Kitty Records

Code Orange UNDER THE SKIN. Roadrunner Records

Gill Landry SKELETON AT THE BANQUET. Loose

David Keenan A BEGINNER’S GIDE TO BRAVERY. Rubyworks

Joe Gideon ARMAGIDEON. Clouds Hill

Basia Bulat ARE YOU IN LOVE? Secret City Records