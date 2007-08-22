Metallica METALLICA (THE BLACK ALBUM)

In celebration of 30 years of THE BLACK ALBUM, welcome the definitive re-release: METALLICA (Remastered).

THE BLACK ALBUM is one of the most commercially successful and critically acclaimed records of all time, with global sales of over 35 million, and contains a series of unrelenting singles: ‘Enter Sandman,’ ‘The Unforgiven’, ‘Nothing Else Matters’, ‘Wherever I May Roam’ and ‘Sad But True’. Remastered by Bob Ludwig at Gateway Mastering and overseen by executive producer Greg Fidelman. The 3CD Expanded Edition has an alternate cover handpicked by Lars Ulrich and includes 3 CDs of featuring the newly remastered album and previously unreleased, demos, rough mixes, & live tracks.

This reissue is remastered for ultimate sound quality and is available in several configurations to suit every music fan’s preference.

METALLICA is the fifth studio album by American heavy metal band Metallica. Released on August 12, 1991, by Elektra Records, it is commonly referred to as THE BLACK ALBUM because of its packaging design. Its recording took place at One on One Studios in Los Angeles over an eight-month span that frequently found Metallica at odds with their new producer Bob Rock. The album marked a change in the band’s music from the thrash metal style of their previous four albums to a slower, heavier, and more refined sound.

Metallica promoted METALLICA with a series of tours. They also released five singles to promote the album: ‘Enter Sandman’, ‘The Unforgiven’, ‘Nothing Else Matters’, ‘Wherever I May Roam’, and ‘Sad but True’, all of which have been considered to be among the band’s best-known songs. The song ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ was also issued to rock radio shortly after the album’s release but did not receive a commercial single release.

Metallica received widespread critical acclaim and became the band’s best-selling album. It debuted at number one in ten countries and spent four consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard 200, making it Metallica’s first album to top the album charts. METALLICA is one of the best-selling albums worldwide, and also one of the best-selling albums in the United States since Nielsen SoundScan tracking began. The album was certified 16× platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) in 2012, and has sold over sixteen million copies in the United States, being the first album in the SoundScan era to do so.

Metallica played METALLICA in its entirety during the 2012 European Black Album Tour. In 2020, the album was ranked number 235 on Rolling Stone’s The 500 Greatest Albums of All Time list. In December 2019, Metallica became the fourth release in American history to enter the 550-week milestone on the Billboard 200. It also became the second longest-charting traditional title in history, and the second to spend 550 weeks on the album charts.

5.0 out of 5 stars A classic piece of Metal history

Reviewed in the United Kingdom on 17 September 2021

“This has to be one the few albums that even after years of listening to it I still find myself impressed with every time I hear it. This was Metallica’s move from the underground to a more mainstream audience. The black album as it’s known has been a part of my life through the good times and the bad times and has delivered countless hours of head banging over the years. This 3 disc remastered edition is a must have for fans and people who just want to purchase a physical edition. Disc 1 is the remastered album while disc 2 is mostly demos and rough mixes and disc 3 is live stuff. It’s really nicely packaged in a thick digipak. This is definitely aimed at the hardcore fans like myself and if you are a metal head and love Metallica then you should own this.“