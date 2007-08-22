  Dark Side Of The Moon 50th

I Bought A Globe

p-148

A few days ago I passed the window of my favourite local charity shop and noticed a world globe displayed prominently. I have never owned a globe and this one looked pretty good so after some negotiation bought it. Back home I started to twirl the globe and as I did realised that many of the countries I saw had or were experiencing serious problems. Starting with the UK there was the far right coup that removed the UK from the European Union and installed the most corrupt, dishonest and incompetent prime minister in living memory (Boris Johnson).

g-471

As I travelled the globe my attention focused on the USA and its dire political and democratic status, again ignited by the far right and Mr Trump. Numerous countries were ruled by the far right, autocratic leaders including of course those of China, Iran, India, North Korea, Syria, Russia, Myanmar and more. Millions have have been arrested, imprisoned, tortured and killed.

g-421

Russia’s unprovoked war with Ukraine where many thousands have died and infrastructure demolished has been allowed to happen without the sternest sanctions and action to halt the slaughter and damage. If only Ukraine had been accepted into the EU and NATO this war would never have happened - more implications of the short-term thinking that plagues politicians. If only more was done when Russia invaded Crimea and Eastern Ukraine… If only NATO had imposed a fly-free zone…

g-441

In addition many countries have suffered severely from climate change and natural disasters including the most recent earthquakes in Afghanistan and Turkey where many thousands have died. It seems like almost wherever one looks on the globe there are major problems which we seem to be unable to stop.

g-418

Our progress to limiting climate warming is slow and dangerous. Here in the UK the government has slowed its progress to Net Zero for artificial reasons that nobody understands. The danger is that the politics is winning against rapid and affirmative action. What’s happening globally is biblical in nature - disease, fire, floods, drought - and is relentless.

g-317

