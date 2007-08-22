BOB DYLAN: MIXING UP THE MEDICINE - the most comprehensive book ever published on Dylan

This monumental work stands as the most comprehensive book ever published on Dylan. It explores his creative journey and celebrates his status as one of the most iconic singers, songwriters and cultural figures of our time.

Within the pages of this extraordinary book lie hundreds of previously unpublished treasures from Bob Dylan’s personal archive, housed at the Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Among these treasures are manuscripts, lyrics, notebooks, paintings, photographs, letters, albums and artifacts that provide a rare glimpse into the life and artistry of the legend himself.

The book exudes the craftsmanship of a handmade artist’s book but remains accessible to a global audience. Nicholas Callaway, the Founder of the publishing house and visionary behind this project says: “This is a book for the ages. We expect the first edition to sell out immediately, to be highly sought after and to appreciate rapidly on the secondary and rare book markets.”

This magnum opus spans an impressive 608 pages, adorned with nearly 1200 images by 135 photographers and artists. It also boasts a rich tapestry of 150,000 words, including 30 essays by renowned contemporary writers. For devoted Dylan enthusiasts, this book is the long-awaited Holy Grail, a testament to the singer’s enduring legacy.

Callaway, the publisher known for books that “sing on the printed page” has meticulously crafted this masterpiece. Cutting-edge imaging and high-speed, high-volume, prepress printing techniques have been used to bring the vivid typography and images to life on uncoated paper. Each page in the book radiates with vibrant color and crystalline sharpness brought to life by five layers of ink being embedded directly into the fibers of the paper.

Every publication from Callaway is a must-own and is eagerly sought after by connoisseurs of fine art, design and craftsmanship. With over 40 years of history, Callaway has consistently united technology and artistry to produce the world’s finest illustrated books.

https://www.abebooks.co.uk/books/bob-dylan-mixing-up-the-medicine

https://www.abebooks.co.uk/9781734537796/Bob-Dylan-Mixing-Medicine-Davidson-1734537795/plp

BOB DYLAN: MIXING UP THE MEDICINE

BOB DYLAN: MIXING UP THE MEDICINE is an unprecedented glimpse into the creative life of one of America’s most groundbreaking, influential and enduring artists.

‘If there is anything new to be discovered about Bob Dylan, you can probably find it in The Bob Dylan Centre… Now the Bob Dylan Centre is publishing its first book, essentially the archive in miniature: BOB DYLAN: MIXING UP THE MEDICINE. It is a 608-page tome examining over 1000 images and objects culled from the collection by archivists and curators Mark Davidson and Parker Fishel.’ - The Telegraph

Several years ago, a treasure trove containing some 6,000 original Bob Dylan manuscripts was revealed to exist. Their destination? Tulsa, Oklahoma. The documents, as essential as they are intriguing-draft lyrics, notebooks, and diverse ephemera- comprise one of the most important cultural archives in the modern world. Along with countless still and moving images and thousands of hours of riveting studio and live recordings, this priceless collection now resides at The Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, just steps away from the archival home of Dylan’s early hero, Woody Guthrie.