Over the past four years (in particular) the world has been subject to many critical and dangerous events. These include climate emergencies such as fire and floods, pandemic, wars, earthquakes and more. They all seem to have come together within a short space of time: one might describe this scenario as ‘biblical’ in nature. The move to the authoritarian political far right in many countries seems integral to these events. But why now and why in such close time proximity of each other, and why so damaging?

There is one theory I’ve read that seems to make more sense than most. There follows extracts from a book I have been reading:

The conversation began with my question: “Can war be stopped?” And G answered: “Yes it can.” And yet I had been certain from previous talks that he would answer: “No, it cannot.”

“But the whole thing is: “how?” he said. “It is necessary to know a great deal in order to understand that. What is war? It is the result of planetary influences. Somewhere up there two or three planets have approached too near to each other; tension results. Have you noticed how, if a man passes quite close to you on a narrow pavement, you become all tense? The same tension takes place between planets. For them it lasts, perhaps, a second or two. But here, on earth, people begin to slaughter one another, and they go on slaughtering maybe for several years. It seems to them at the time that they hate one another; or perhaps that they have to slaughter each other for some exalted purpose; or that they must defend somebody or something and that it is a very noble thing to do; or something else of the same kind.”

“They fail to realize to what an extent they are pawns in a game. They think they signify something; they think they can move about as they like; they think they can decide to do this or that. But in reality all their movements, all their actions, are the result of planetary influences. And they themselves signify literally nothing. Then the moon play a big part in this. But we will speak about the moon separately. Only it must be understood that neither Emperor Wilhelm, nor generals, nor parliaments, signify anything or can do anything. Everything that happens on a big scale is governed from outside, and governed either by accidental combinations of influences or by cosmic laws.”

From IN SEARCH OF THE MIRACULOUS By PD Ouspensky (in talks with George Ivonavitch Gurdjieff)

When one thinks of the effect the full moon has on some people and the effect of the moon on tides there could be something to think about here…

Both the Ukraine War and the violent attacks by Gaza’s Hamas movement on innocent Israelis happened without notice or in response to Israeli attacks (albeit that Israel has behaved intolerably to Palestinians over many years and has not complied with various United Nations resolutions - illegal settlements on the West Bank being a prime example). How can this be? The Covid pandemic appeared suddenly and killed millions quickly. Floods and droughts threaten the lives and living of some of the world’s poorest people - while Climate Change is now recognised by most little seems to be planned or done to mitigate the affects of a potentially devastating future. How many of us have reduced our consumption or reduced the temperature of heating and water? While city and town lighting still burn brightly…

While the death and destruction increases in Gaza, and the killing, arrests and block on any criticism of Israeli actions on the West Bank, the United States refuses to call a halt to the genocidal actions of the Israeli government. The latest example is the USA being the only nation to veto a UN draft bill to call for a ceasefire and return of hostages. It is beyond comprehension and the reasons given by the USA UN representative make no sense. The UK government and political opposition continue to support the USA position and Israel’s ‘right to defend’.

Could this event trigger yet another major catastrophe by pulling in other Arab and Muslim states into the conflict? Will this lead to more terrorist activity around the world? And with this huge measure of death and destruction it is likely that even more hostility towards Israel will be generated amongst Gaza’s younger generation - in perpetuity - with a 2-state solution virtually impossible. With Israel’s authoritarian control over the international press and the information provided to the Israeli population is it any wonder that Israelis appear tolerant of the death and destruction in Gaza and The West Bank?