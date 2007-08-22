  Hampton Court 2022

2021 - A Record Year?

Could this be the worst year of music ever with a limited number of releases and few live performances?

The few artists favoured by the media - especially the BBC - ruled the airwaves with the most cringe-worthy ITV Adele show in front of A-C listed ‘people’, one of the most embarrassing exhibitions I have ever seen. One BBC radio station even dared compare Adele with the great female singers like Nina Simone. With her heavily Americanised singing accent, this vastly overrated artist sells like few others, while others struggle for airplay and media coverage. It’s shameful and sad.

nirvana

It’s been a year of beautifully presented, remastered anniversary and box set releases. Black Sabbath box sets represent the ultimate for fan gifting while releases from the George Harrison, Beatles, Nirvana, Pink Floyd, The Charlatans, Moby and Metallica reminded me on just how good those times were. And how those releases have stood the test of time. The new version of West Side Story is welcome and I suspect will come close to matching the original 1961 version.

Of the records I heard in 2021 these were my favourites in no particular order:

Deathretro

deathretro-11
Margo Cilker

margo-11
Danny George Wilson

wilson-111
Danielle Lewis

lewis-11
Martha Wainwright

martha1
Brand New Zeros

zeros

